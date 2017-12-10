The first bit of business before Planning and Zoning (P&Z) was a request by Donald Reed for lot splits of existing duplexes and lots on Elm Street. There were two existing duplexes the owner wished to request to be split. The board discussed the fact of since this is an existing lot it will only require approval by the board. Tim Wynes, Director of Economic Development, explained to the board if this was new construction, staff would do their best to be certain the new construction met requirements and it might have to go before the Board of Adjustments. But since this was existing structures, staff recommended approval. The measure was passed unanimously.

Randy Curnow had a measure before the board to request lot combinations of lots east of Kentucky Fried Chicken for planned future development. According the Wynes the properties are already zoned C-2 Commercial. The owner wishes to do away with the original lot boundary lines, but will be keeping the utility easements. When development continues, other measures will need to come before the board, including a storm water retention plan, however, this was just a request to combine the lots for now. The measure was passed unanimously.

William Riley was before P&Z requesting a conditional use permit to have more than two dogs. P&Z entered into public hearing for the permit request. Riley has a 3rd dog who resides with him 75% of the time, providing care while his daughter is traveling. According to city staff, conditional use permits are sometimes issued on a case by case approval in situations such as this. The permit first has to go through P&Z and then has to be approved by the City Council and is renewable on a yearly basis. Kathy Turner, Animal Control Officer, informed Wynes that animal control has had no issues with Riley in regard to the three dogs. Staff recommended the approval of the permit based upon the fact that Riley did register the dog and has cooperated with all the rules and regulations of the city. The conditional use permit is attached to the owner and the property, should the owner move, the permit will not travel with them. The permit was approved unanimously and will move to City Council for approval.

Continued discussion of lot splits and house splits. Wynes found information on lot splits having been discussed by staff in the city. Wynes said it seemed like it was talked about, but never acted upon. Wynes called 8-10 municipalities, they do the same thing they require, that for lot splits, each side of a lot must have its own utilities and be split right down the middle. Question was brought up, do we have any recourse if they do not follow the rules of the city and P&Z – the answer is yes, there is a fine of $200-450 which can be imposed.

P&Z continued their discussion of ordinances changes – continued public hearing on fence change code. Some of the changes to ordinances included: allowing more time to complete the project on new home construction; shorten the time frame when someone is doing a semi-project; and miscellaneous permit duration for someone who is making minor repairs or adjustments; all weather surface was reworded for staff and public to understand what is expected, so there is no misunderstandings. If someone is allowed to have a gravel drive, they need to be able to maintain it with no grass. Also part of the discussion was to change the fence sizes for commercial properties to unsure public safety as well as the ability for the owner to maintain security to their property. P&Z agreed unanimously to send the ordinances to City Council for approval.

The next meeting of Planning and Zoning will be November 13 at 6 p.m.