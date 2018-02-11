Osborn 2018 Carnival Queen Madi Gray and King Michael Rueckert
The Osborn School held their annual school carnival on Saturday, October 13. The evening was filled with a lot of fun and excitement for the students, their relatives and the community members. The evening began with the Osborn Carnival Coronation presentation. The 2018 Osborn Carnival Queen was Madi Gray and the King was Michael Rueckert. Their attendants were Seniors Brayden Grimshaw and Stephanie White; Juniors William Powers and Brionna Frans; Sophomores John Bell and Gwen DeKam; Freshmen Quentin Hughes and Mackenzie Perry; 8th graders Braxton Gibson and Tommie Jo Gregg; 7th graders Ethan Hall and Josie Brush; and the Flower girl, Olivia Owens and Gift Bearer, Boston Brady. Returning Royalty was Karena Cascioli escorted by Student Council Representative Denny Hankins.
Following the Coronation, the crowd began their evening of fun. The high school students sponsored a variety of activities: there was a Student Auction, Silent Auction; Snack Stand, Bingo, 50/50 Raffle, FBLA Cookie Sales, Cake Walk, Haunted House, Jail-n-Bail, Free Throw Contest, Football Toss, Cornhole, Bucket Game, Balloon Darts, and Washers. The high school students would like to thank everyone who donated prizes for the evening's activities.
The Elementary classrooms also had games to support the Osborn PTO. Elementary games included Cookie Walk, Toilet Paper Toss, Duck Down, Sucker Tree, Guessing Booth, Punch Pumpkin, Candy Prize Wheel, Smashing Pumpkins, Skee Ball, Nose Pick, Carmel Apple Walk, Basketball Toss, Plinko, and Pop Toss. The evening was a success, and everyone enjoyed the evening of fun.