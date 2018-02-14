Optimist Club of Cameron Sponsors Substance Abuse Poster Contest
The winners of the Substance Abuse Poster Contest that was sponsored by the Optimist Club of Cameron are (from left to right) Elisa Stretch, Brynnli Barton, Owen Eivens, Blake Schneider, Memphis Lay and Allison Underwood (not pictured). The top two posters that were created by Owen Eivens and Allison Underwood will compete at the Optimist Club District competition at the end of February. Each of the winners above received a Free Movie Pass at the Cameron Regional YMCA.