Optimist Club of Cameron essay contest winners
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:23am admin1
By:
JoEllen Pratt
The Optimist Club of Cameron hosts an Annual Essay Contest open to students under the age of 18 on a topic chosen by Optimist International. The 8th grade English class at CVMS, taught by Jennifer Reents-Dickkut, submitted essays on this year’s topic of “Can Society Function without Respect”. The top prize went to Cole Henderson. 2nd Place was awarded to Mallery Davis. Cole’s essay has been submitted to the district level for a chance to win the first place prize of a $2,500 college scholarship.