Optimist Club of Cameron essay contest winners

Upcoming Events

March 22

The Cameron Park Board meeting has been canceled.

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

March 23

Pretender’s Playhouse will be hosting a dinner theater performance of Mystery of the Lost Gold, or How to get Rich Quick at 6 p.m. For more information, call 632-3280.

The Comedy Vets will be hosting The Old School Comedy Show at 7 p.m. at the Old School, 116 W. 4th St., Cameron.

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

March 24

Pretender’s Playhouse will be hosting a dinner theater performance of Mystery of the Lost Gold, or How to get Rich Quick at 6 p.m. For more information, call 632-3280.

Cameron Saddle Club will be hosting Extreme Trail Clinic with Annie Chance at 10 a.m. at the JBLB Insurance Arena.

The Cameron Jaycee’s will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. in McCorkle Park.

March 25

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

Cameron Saddle Club will be hosting Extreme Trail Challenge Jackpot at 10 a.m. at the JBLB Insurance Arena.

DRGN will be holding a radiothon for Camp Quality from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

March 26

Cameron High School’s DRGN will be hosting a Facebook Live School Board Candidate Forum at 7:30 p.m. To participate and ask questions, visit www.facebook.com/thedrgn/

March 29

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

The First Christian Church of Cameron will be holding Maundy Thursday services at 7 p.m., 318 N. Pine, Cameron.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will hold Maundy Thursday services at 7 p.m., 209 Little Brick, Cameron.

St. Munchin Catholic Church will hold Holy Thursday, Mass of Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m., 316 W. 3rd, Cameron.

Cameron United Methodist Church will be holding Maundy Thursday services at 6 p.m., 201 N. Pine.