Open house for retiring City Clerk

On Friday, January 26 from 4-6 p.m. the City of Cameron will be hosting an open house at City Hall to celebrate the upcoming retirement of City Clerk Barbara O’Connor.

O’Connor will retire after 30 years as the Cameron City Clerk on January 31.

This open house is open to the public and citizens of Cameron and the surrounding communities are welcome and encouraged to stop in and wish Barbara well in her retirement.

Cake and punch will be served.