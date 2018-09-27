Night of Cameron Pride

City Hall was packed at the beginning of the City Council session on Wednesday, September 5, with the friends and proud families of the Dispatch, Police Officers, and Paramedics about to be recognized and honored for their exemplary service.

On May 3, 2018 Cameron Dispatchers coordinated a response from Cameron Police Officers and Paramedics from the Cameron Ambulance District to assist a man who had a heart attack while out mowing his yard. Police Officers arrived on the scene and began CPR and use of the AED to revive the man. Cameron Paramedics arrived and continued the life saving measures while transporting him to the hospital.

On August 19, 2018 a man lost feeling in his arm while camping at Pony Express Campgrounds just south of Maysville. DeKalb County Dispatch coordinated a response with Cameron Dispatch Center while the man’s family and friends transported him to Cameron Regional Medical center in a personal vehicle. Just outside Cameron on US36 the man lost feeling in his other arm and collapsed. Dispatchers coordinated a response with Cameron Police Department and Cameron Ambulance District. They met along US36 and started CPR and use of the AED. Paramedics continued lifesaving measures while in route to the hospital.

In recognition of their heroic efforts to save these men, Mayor Breckenridge read a proclamation of appreciation, from the City, to each group of first responders while their superior officers recognized them with Life Saving Awards. The men whose lives were saved were present for the ceremony and received a standing ovation.

After first responders were formally recognized, the council chambers experienced a mass exodus before proceeding with rest of the public participation portion of the agenda. A part of which included Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart bestowing upon the City of Cameron an official plaque designating it a Purple Heart City.

In official business:

Bill 2018-35 – The City Budget. The ordinance was passed on the third reading with 5 in favor and 0 opposed.

Bill 2018-40 – Contract Agreement to purchase 40x80 foot building for the new animal shelter. The ordinance was passed on the postponed first reading with 4 in favor and 1 opposed.

Bill 2018-41 – Authorizing City Manager to hire Ellison-Auxier Architects Inc. for the design of the Public Safety Building expansion. The ordinance was passed under a full reading with 5 in favor and 0 opposed.

Bill 2018-42 – Declaring the necessity of acquiring for public use certain rights of way and easements associate with improvements along Groat Street. The ordinance passed on a full reading with 5 in favor and 0 opposed.

Resolution 2018-32 – Allowing the Mayor of the City of Cameron to support the Missouri Main Street Affiliate Grant application. The resolution passed with 5 in favor 0 opposed.

Resolution 2018-33 – Authorizing the filing of an application with Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as part of the process to receive funding awarded by the Governor. The resolution passed with 5 in favor 0 opposed.

Resolution 2018-34 – Approval of Budget adjustments (rectifying projected verse actual numbers on last years budget). The resolution passed with 5 in favor and 0 opposed.

Next City Council Meeting will be held, Thursday, September 20 at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

