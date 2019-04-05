New Football Coach

The new Cameron High School (CHS) Football Coach is Jeff Wallace. Jeff most recently coached at Plattsburg and coached a number of years at St. Joseph Central High School before that. He has been coaching for 29 years and said that he, “enjoys the opportunity to have a positive impact on young lives”.

On Tuesday, February 12, he met with school personnel, boosters, and with the Dragon players. According to Coach Wallace, he feels he is inheriting a good core of young athletes and is looking forward to working with them. He plans to “evaluate what we have and put the team in position to be successful” and is hoping to inspire the young athletes to “play for each other, not just with each other”.

Coach calls his practice sessions “up tempo” in the belief that the more repetitions in practice, the less likelihood of mistakes in the game. He understands that there is some good speed on the young Dragon team and plans to incorporate that into his offensive strategy. Stating the need to “get speed in space” where they can utilize that speed to the team’s advantage.

He stated that Dragon’s fans can look forward to more formations, more groupings of personnel, and more use of deception. He plans to work on changing the “launch point” in the passing game. In regard to offensive and defensive schemes, he plans to fit both to the personnel available. He is looking forward to the opportunity to observe the players and evaluate their skills, then develop schemes to utilize those skills.

Coach Wallace recently took a two-year hiatus from coaching to spend more time with a daughter and allowing him to attend her college volleyball competitions. Though he loves coaching he came to realize that his demanding coaching schedule was not allowing him to be as involved in his daughter’s life as he wished to be. He is happy he made that decision.

He is eager to return to coaching and resume his career. Saying that the “fire” has returned. He loves the game of football and sincerely believes “I am doing what I’m supposed be”.

Go Dragons!