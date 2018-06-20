Municipal Band dedicates concert to Price family

The Cameron Municipal Band Concert on Thursday June 14 was dedicated to the Price family as Cindy Price-Svehla played her final regular concert with the band. Cindy has been a life-long member of the band and has played clarinet for 44 years in the band. Svehla has been the prinicipal and solo clarinest for most of her 44 year tenure.

Svehla recently retired from the Liberty School District as a music educator, where she had a very successful studio of students and had a professional career as a clarinetist in the KC area for many years. Svehla and her husband are relocating in their retirement to Arizona.

Ann Goodwin-Clark, Director of the band, was unable to be in attendance but sent her brother Dave Goodwin a note to read to Svehla which bid her long time friend all the best and spoke of how music connected their families and will continue to connect them over the miles.

Svehla was presented with a vase by the band in gratitude of her many years with them. The engraving on the vase read, “Cameron Municipal Band Manager presented to Cindy Price Svehla for 45 years of devoted service to the Cameron Muncipal Band July 14, 2018

Svehla thanked the band and the community for their support over the years.

“Cameron, you have a really great thing here, don’t ever let it go away,” Svehla said.

During the concert vocalist Staci Harvey performed They Can’t Take that Away From Me and the Clarinet section was featured on Clarinet Escapade.

Don’t miss the Cameron Municipal Band concerts every Thursday evening at 8 p.m.

The following preview for this week’s concert is provided by Director, Ann Clark:

Concert – June 28th

We All Scream for Ice Cream!

This week, join the Cameron Municipal Band and it’s line-up of guest conductors for a sweet treat of ice cream and great music. Successful educators and conductors from throughout the area, also members of the band, will conduct favorites of young and old alike!

The band will provide free ice cream to all, through the Cameron Historical Society, as long as supplies last. Donations to the Historical Society are gladly accepted!

Next week, join the CMB as we celebrate the ‘Land That We Love’, the good old USA! Patriotic pieces will include popular guest soloist, Andy Henry with ‘God Bless the USA!’ You won’t want to miss our Independence Day musical offering!

Jeff Hinton, Shane Fuller, Mallory Mahon, Bob Long

Chris Heil, Ted Keck, Blake Duren



Cyrus the Great - King

Jeff Hinton, Conductor, MWSU Western Winds

American Civil War Fantasy - Grundman

Shane Fuller, Liberty North High School

When You Wish Upon a Star, from Pinocchio - arr. Nestico

Jeff Hinton, Conductor, MWSU Western Winds

The Nutmeggers - Osterling

Mallory Mahon, Oak Park High School

My Heart Belongs to Daddy - arr. Mathews

Staci Harvey-vocalist

Bob Long, Director of Jazz Studies, MWSU

Concert Piece - Phillips, featuring Richard Yeager, bassoon

Richard Yeager, Prof. Of Woodwinds - retired, MWSU - bassoon soloist

The Crosley March - Fillmore

Highlights from ‘South Pacific’ - Rogers and Hammerstein

Chris Heil, Kearney High School

God of Our Fathers - Smith

Ted Keck, South Harrison High School

Them Basses - Huffine

Blake Duren, Cameron High School

Photos by Annette Bauer