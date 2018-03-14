Mike Poland named St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal

Knights of Columbus, Council 1110 is proud to announce that the Grand Marshal for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be Mike Poland. Mike was born in Cameron and has spent most of his life here.

Mike earned a law degree from UMKS School of Law in 1976. He also has a degree in Business Administration/Accounting from Missouri Western and a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis.

Mike practiced law in Cameron for 12 years before becoming Executive Vice-President of Farmer’s State Bank in Cameron. Mike went on to become Director/President/CEO of Farmer’s State Bank in 1992 to 2017. He now serves as Director of the Bank.

Mike has been very active in promoting the best interests of Cameron and Northwest Missouri. He has been a member of various professional organizations plus a number of civic and charitable organizations including Director and Officer of Cameron Regional Medical Center, Director and Officer of the Cameron Education Foundation, Director and Trustee of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Director and Officer of the Cameron Economic Development Corporation, Director of Economic Development of Cameron, a division of the Cameron Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of both the Cameron rotary Club and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors Advisory Board.

Mike and his wife Becky reside in Cameron and take great pride in the Cameron community. Mike has been very active in promoting Cameron and Northwest Missouri. He has been instrumental in the lives of many people and has contributed much to local charitable and educational programs. He also has a great sense of humor and is well liked by those who know him.

Mike is very deserving of the honor of serving as Grand Marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We urge the community to join with us in this year’s festivities and help us salute Mike Poland.