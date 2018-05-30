May School Board

At the School Board meeting on Monday May 14 Assistant Superintendant Chris Shanks reported MAP and end of course testing was complete and the only results to be shared at the meeting was that high school American Government scores came back with a 10% increase from the last school year. Shanks informed the board that preliminary title allocations are indicating a reduction in funds. Those funds are used in a number of ways in various ways in multiple schools the breakdown in the change of funding as is projected at this time is as follows:

2017-2018 SY

Title I – $378,155

Title II – $53,651

Title IV.A – $10,000

Title V.B – $38,853

2018-2019 SY

Title I – $357,734

Title II – $57,126

Title IV.A – $24,483

Title V.B – ?????

High School Principal Bret Jones also reported that End of course testing had been completed and PLTW Biomedical Science end of course were the only scores available as of the board meeting and the students did very well with all levels with 2nd year HBS and 3rd year MI testing 82% advanced or proficient and 1st year PBS having 100% score advanced or proficient.

Jones and the counselors are still working on a master schedule and working on finalizing students schedules for the upcoming school year. There are plans in place to pilot MAP growth in Algebra 1 and ELA Ii in the upcoming school year. Data received from MAP growth will allow the high school to predict end of course test scores, ACT performance in areas of Math and Reading and help to identify areas of students strengths and weaknesses.

The high school had their Professional Learning Community (PLC) review on April 6 and according to Jones the feedback received was very positive. The high school was notified they met the implementation criteria to be an Exemplary PLC High School and Dr. Gordon from MU has provided the next steps in completing the work to become an exemplary high school. Summer school began on May 23.

Principal Tiffani Collins spoke to the board about the end of the year at Cameron Veterans Middle School reporting MAP testing had been completed and the results will be available in the fall. Student celebrations for attitude and participation took place on May 18.

According to Collins teachers are continuing to work on writing and implementing standard aligned learning scales, preparing them for the upcoming school year.

CVMS continues to work on developing anti-bullying programs. Collins said there were a total of 32 bullying reports with 13 the first semester and 19 the second semester. Of those reports, six were found to be an actual case of bullying with a single repeat offender in both semesters. Any bullying report received goes to Mr. Fisher for investigation, with a plan of action taken to help resolve the conflict. Peer intervention includes Mr. Fisher and/or Ms. McDaniel.

Cameron Intermediate School Principal Laurie Mefford presented the board with information on the Professional Learning Community Review which was conducted on May 7. Although no score is received during such a mini-review, it was determined they are a t a level of deep implementation on all levels. At the conclusion of the review goals for the next school year were set which included revisiting the mission, vision and collective commitments and examining assessments.

As part of the building improvement plan for CVMS, Mefford said the Leadership Team will focus on four areas next year which include assessment scores, attendance, retention of high quality teachers and communication. CVMS will plan to continue to utilize Class Dojo as the primary form of communication.

The Principal of Parkview, Angie Ormsby presented the board with the Parkview report, sharing with them some end of year data including Sight words – in which 1st and 2nd grades were over 95% proficient and Kindergarten was 69.5% proficient. Running Records – in which all grades were over 80% proficient. STAR reading 1st grade was 77% proficient with 7% close to proficient and 2nd grade was 70% proficient with 7% close to proficient; and Title 1 Data Review with both 1st and 2nd grades showing average growth.

As part of their goal to recruit and retain high quality teachers, Parkview had its end of the year PLC review and staff surveys reflected a very content staff with a passion for student achievement.

The Special Services department reported that on May 8 a Preschool Promotion Ceremony was held in Goodrich and the auditorium was packed. The students recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sand three songs, and recited their chosen occupation after graduating high school.

The Special Services department also reported there were 28 total preschool screening evaluations and a total of 183 evaluations for services conducted throughout all other grades.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson had several items to present to the board, including an increase in lunch prices for next year to meet the state requirement. The lunch prices during the next school year will be K-5 $2.05 and 6-12 $2.30.

Robinson also presented the board with new option for an updated website which will include an app to make the site more easily accessible and will add communication options. The board voted to go ahead with the recommendation by Robinson to use a company called Apptegy.

Robinson also presented the board with an extensive list of fundraisers which he explained should technically be approved by the board every year. There was some concern voiced over the number of fundraisers on the list which was 41 only for the fall and Robinson said he knew there appeared to be far too many. Robinson explained there are some restrictions in place on fundraisers – which includes only two sports fundraisers and only one being sold directly by students, but he understood there still appeared to be too many. The board will be looking into other ways to address the number of fundraisers being conducted.

The final bit of business before the board was a list of projects the school district works to fund and complete during the summer when school is not in session. A number of the projects include maintenance for buildings and safety issues, which need to be addressed.

Robinson made the comment as he was talking about the project list that he understands some people would like to have a performing arts center, but the school already has one, referencing Goodrich Auditorium.

Some of the safety issues being addressed include an electrical panel that needs replaced in the basement of Goodrich and securing the catwalk and curtains.

Part of the project list includes walling in the stage in the gym to make more classroom style space. Some concern was expressed about how organizations and ceremonies would be held in the gym without a stage and Robinson said they could invest in risers or other platforms to be placed on the gym floor. He had looked into moveable walls for the stage, but they were priced out of what was reasonable.

The board voted to accept the project list and also include several projects which Robinson had explained were a bit more elective, including handicap parking at the football field.

The total for all planned projects was $789,087 and other projects costs were $29,647.

The next meeting of the Cameron School Board will be Monday June 11 at 7 p.m.