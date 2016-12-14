Local man charged with child abuse

On December 2, 2016, the Cameron Police Department began an investigation of the abuse of a 1 year old child who lived in the 1100 block of Ashland Drive.

During the investigation, Detectives with the Police Department arrested James D. White, age 24, of Cameron for the abuse.

Mr. White has been charged through the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office with a Class C Felony of Abuse of a Child. Mr. White’s Bond has been set at 150,000.00 Cash Only.