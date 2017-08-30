Local FFA Member Natalie Schaeffer selected to perform with National FFA Band

INDIANAPOLIS – Natalie Schaeffer, a member of the Cameron FFA chapter in Cameron, MO will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 25-28 during the 2017 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Schaeffer, a junior and the daughter of Carrie Sybert and Nathan Schaeffer, has been selected to play trombone in the National FFA Band.

Schaeffer submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide. This is the second year in a row Schaeffer has been selected to perform with the band.

The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo.

Schaeffer will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.

Dow Agrosciences sponsors the National FFA Band.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.