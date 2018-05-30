Library receives technology grant

Jennifer Ensign and JoEllen Pratt applied for a grant for the library, specifically to offer a technology program at the library. According to Pratt, often she can write the grants and has no problem writing them for whatever needs the library may have, she has written many over the years. But this particular grant, she turned to the expertise of Ensign, who knows more about what is available for teaching and learning technology and who had a vision for what the library could offer.

The library actually received the nearly $10,000 grant May 1. An Eagle Scout came in and remodeled a room in the library and now the space is being used for a room for the children to learn about technology and coding. There are games and programs available for children as young as four to begin to teach them how to learn basic coding.

One of the programs at the library is simply using markers to tell a small spherical robot when to go, when to stop, when to speed up. Another game uses blocks on a board to build a basic video game. Two young men were using a piece of playdoh and a banana to power a small piano.

The library also received a donation from Wentworth College of computers which will be used to help older children learn more advanced coding.

The library is planning a summer filled with technology classes and offerings for children of all ages to learn more about coding and technology.

For more information on all the classes offered at the Cameron Public Library, stop by the library or call 816-632-2311.