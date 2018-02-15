Lady Dragons Basketball

The Cameron Lady Dragons played host to MEC conference foe the Leblond Lady Golden Eagles Tuesday night. The Lady Dragons came away with their first conference win of the season with a 40 to 27 victory.

After trailing 8 to 6 at the end of the first quarter the host team took the lead in the 2nd quarter when Jade Wilson came off the bench with 4 big points for the home team and the Lady Dragons would not trail again. They were up 16 to 12 at the half and stretched the lead to 10 at the end of 3 quarters with Paige Harper coming up with 6 points inside while holding Leblond to 6 in the quarter. The Lady Golden Eagles would not threaten the Lady Dragons in the fourth as they converted on 8 free throws to put the game away. Cameron out score Leblond 14 to 7 ofn the night from the free throw line. Harper lead Cameron with 11 points, Sydney Nichols had 7, Wilson and Lexi Smith each had 6. Julian Smith lead Leblond with 12.

On Thursday Night the Lady Dragons travel to Smithville to take on another of the MEC’s best in the Smithville Lady Warriors. Smithville is right there at the top of the MEC race and will be one of the area teams that will compete for a class 4 district title and a possible run to the state championship playoffs defeated Cameron 64 to 30.

Smithville with very balanced scoring throughout their lineup had 6 players with 8 or more points and only 2 in double figures scoring on the night. The Lady Warriors grabbed a 36 to 15 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Dragons 28 to 15 in the second half for the win. Sydney Nichols lead Cameron with 11 points, Jade Wilson had 6 and Kaitlyn Smith had 5. Maleu Langhus lead Smithville with 12 and Lexi Moes had 10.

The Loss to Smithville leaves the Lady Dragons with a 5 and 13 record and only 3 games left in the regular season. They have home games this week against Maryville and Trenton before finishing the regular season at Chillicothe on Tuesday Feb. 20th.