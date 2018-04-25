Koechner from Cameron FFA Chapter named Area 2 Star in Placement

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 20, 2018 - The Missouri FFA Association recognized Kylie Koechner of the Cameron FFA Chapter as the Area 2 Star in Placement at the 90th Missouri FFA Convention. Koechner is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Koechner of Cameron. Her advisors are Carmen Buller and Chris Henderson.

Area Stars in Placement are selected based upon outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as a part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 2 includes 26 chapters in the Northwest District.

MFA Inc., Columbia, Mo., sponsors the 16 area Star in Placement awards and the State Star in Placement Award.

Koechner’s SAE began her first year by working for family members. During her second year she began working at Team Sloan Livestock, which is a diversified livestock operation that raises show pigs and goats. Koechner’s responsibilities vary from day to day, but include cleaning and disinfecting barns and pens, as well as daily feeding. She also handles farrowing and has learned to give vaccinations.

Koechner has served as chapter treasurer. She competed at the state level in the poultry evaluation and dairy cattle evaluation career development events and received a Group I individual rating in the state dairy cattle evaluation and management CDE. Koechner also was the area winner for agricultural mechanics repair/maintenance entrepreneurship proficiency award. Koechner has competed with her tractor restoration project at the Missouri State Fair and was selected as the division champion. She was named Chapter Star Greenhand and Chapter Star Placement.

In addition to FFA, Koechner has been a four-year member of the Cameron High School Interact Club, a community service program, and serves as treasurer this year. Koechner has been on the honor roll and participates in the A+ Scholarship Program. Also she is a member of the volleyball and track and field teams.

After high school, Koechner plans to attend Maple Woods Community College in Kansas City, where she will complete a two-year program before entering the veterinary technician program. Koechner then plans to begin her career as a veterinary technician in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 343 chapters. The national organization has more than 653,000 members representing 8,568 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

