Karen Chaney Agency celebrates 27 years in business

The Karen Chaney Agency, Inc. has been a fixture on Cameron’s 3rd Street since 1992 when she took over the American Family Insurance Agency. Karen had previously worked as a licensed agent for American Family since 1985. The business had been previously located on Main Street.

The agency is now housed at 223 East Third, in a building which had once been Cameron’s City Hall, with half the building being shoe store. Karen is assisted in the business with long-time employees Linda Galloway, Lisa Volz, and Lora Utt. Karen’s mom also helps part-time with the bookkeeping.

The Agency offers insurance coverage for automobiles, homes, commercial properties in addition to life insurance. They also offer a brokerage department.

Karen says that “taking care of people” is the most satisfying aspect of her job. She says many of her customers have become personal friends and she has built may new relationships through the agency. She finds satisfaction in being able to serve multiple generations of many families “who have become part of her life”.

Karen also feels an obligation to “give back” to the community and has served with many civic organizations. Currently she is serving as state co-chair of a cooperative effort between American Family and FFA to “feed the hungry”. The program is hoping to raise $25,000 with an event at the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday, August 18. She encourages any area residents at the Fair to stop by and say “hello”. Last year FFA students were able to package 101,000 meals, which were distributed through various agencies.

Karen and her husband, Gary, have received an Honorary Chapter FFA Degree of which she is very proud. In addition to many civic activities, Karen has been very active at St. Munchin’s Church where she was instrumental in founding the Stewardship Council, serving on church committees, as a Lector and as an Eucharistic Minister.

She feels that Cameron is a great community in which to raise a family and to be involved in community activities.