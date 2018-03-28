Home / Home
Justyce Moore, winner of the girls bike with Jessica Moore.Brecken Tuttle winner of the boys bike with Amanda Tuttle.

Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Wed, 03/28/2018 - 12:34pm admin1
By: 
Annette Bauer

The weather was a little chilly and damp Saturday morning for the Jaycees annual Easter Egg hunt in McCorkle Park, but that didn’t seem to slow down the children who showed up to hunt eggs. When the hunt started, the children went right for the eggs, amidst laughter and smiles from parents and Jaycees alike. As most egg hunts go, it was over in a very short time, all the eggs collected and the children looking through their treasures.

The Jaycees also offered a drawing for two brand new bicycles The winner of the girls bike was Justyce Moore and the winner of the boys bike was Brecken Tuttle.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here