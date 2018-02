Upcoming Events

February 9

Western Missouri Correctional Center will be hosting Freezin’ For A Reason, a fundraiser to help support Special Olympics. Law enforcement officers will sit on top of Tub Creek BBQ starting at 9 a.m.

February 12

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

February 13

The Missouri Shoal Chapter of the DAR will be hosing a DAR Museum program at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Mary Goldberg, 107 Echo Circle, Plattsburg.

February 15

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.