Historical Highlights: Making an Impression on a Movie Star

It’s been almost 50 years since the Hollywood film “Adam at 6 am” was filmed in Cameron by Steve McQueen’s film company Solar Productions. There are plenty of stories about the pre-show meetings, the multiple takes of scenes, the local people who got to play as extras and the $15 they were paid for appearing.

The film starred a young Michael Douglas (Kirk Douglas’ Son) along with Lee Purcell, a lovely young actress that was hand picked by Steve McQueen to play the female lead. There’s no doubt that Mr. Douglas and Ms. Purcell were remembered by everyone that was here for the filming. Normally I’d say the actors forget about the extras the minute shooting is over. During Adam’s filming however it was probably different.

Maredith Phillips and her five-month-old son Michael appeared in a scene where folks are walking downtown. Michael soon became known as the youngest actor on set. In order to get paid he had to get a Social Security Card, which for a child was very rare back then. He even got a paycheck that included the deduction of withholdings tax.

The real story here is not so much what he did on set or how he got paid. His mother Maredith told us that during the shooting the production crew had arranged for food to be served during breaks for the actors and crew in a store near Connell Hardware. When Maredith and Michael went down there for lunch they sat at a table next to Michael Douglas.

Mr. Douglas asked Maredith her Baby’s name? She said “Michael, same as yours”. He then asked to hold the baby for a moment and of course Maredith said yes and handed over the child. She realized pretty quick this may not turn out well because that day (long before pampers) she remembered little Michael was only in a cloth diaper and no plastic pants. So, you know what happened, young Michael gave older Michael a gift he would surely remember long after he left the set.

This makes me think that even though most actors would forget the extras they worked with, I imagine Michael Douglas remembered long after shooting, the wet pair of pants he got while on the set of Adam at 6 am in Cameron.

I enjoy hearing your comments and story suggestions. Thanks for this story idea Mrs. Phillips.