Historical Highlight: What’s in a Name

The word Chautauqua has been a part of my vocabulary since I can’t even remember. Being from the area I’ve just always heard it and knew somehow it was a part of local history. I have to admit the spelling has always confused me and until lately I would be just as likely to misspell it as to get it correct.

When the word comes up in a discussion, I often see puzzled looks on peoples faces. They ask questions like, “What is a Chautauqua?”. Is it a county fair? Is it a festival? Is it a circus? Is it a political, educational or religious gathering? I wasn’t sure so I decided to find out and here’s what I learned.

A Chautauqua was all of the above. It started in New York state near the Chautauqua County Lake. The first one in 1874, was organized by a minister as a way to train Sunday school teachers but almost immediately it became a place to teach educators of all kinds. By the 1900s travelling “Circuit Chautauqua” or “Tent Chautauqua” events were popular in rural America. The programs featured educators, lecturers, dramatic groups, singing groups, bands and orchestras. They became major social and cultural events unmatched by anything else. Although originally intended for educators, the Chautauqua became popular with everyone.

When Cameron held its first Chautauqua in June of 1910 the population of Cameron almost tripled for the week. The huge five pole main tent that was erected would rival anything Barnum and Bailey could put up. Dozens of other tents were put up to accommodate clubs, civic groups, music ensembles and sponsors. Now known as Recreation Park, the “Chautauqua Park” was just south of the Missouri Wesleyan College main campus.

Chautauqua became an annual event that fans looked forward to for months. Even local residents would setup tents and camp out on the grounds in order to make it on time for special presentations. The new but very rare automobiles would line the property with many people deciding to camp in their vehicles.

Today it might be hard to understand why events like the Chautauqua would draw so many folks into our community. In 1910 there was no satellite TV, radio, internet, Facebook and even moving picture shows were very rare. Chautauqua presented a big opportunity for rural area folks to get exposure to new cultural and educational experiences while sharing social connections with friends and family. I invite you to explore online photos and stories about the Cameron Chautauqua. It was a big event for Cameron. So even though it’s hard to spell, now as for Chautauqua, you know what’s in a name.

