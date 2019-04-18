Historical Highlight: Under the Witness Tree

Kyle, one of our readers came up with a question about a local landmark. He asked, “What is the monument at the southwest corner of Third and Cherry ?”. I must admit I wasn’t as familiar with it as I should have been. I realized this is something we drive by every day, but I wonder how many know why it’s there. With the help of Connie Lintner, another local historic researcher, we came up with an answer for Kyle’s question.

The monument was placed on that spot October 10, 1922. It’s a memorial to a man named John T. Walker. John was a conductor on the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad and was killed in the line of duty to the railroad. Placing the memorial in Cameron was part of a nation-wide tribute to honor Rock Island employees that died while building America’s backbone of railroads. The date of the ceremony marked the 70th anniversary of the Rock Island’s beginning in 1852. Monuments like these were placed in cities all over the country on that day.

What I find as interesting as the monument, is the tree located directly behind it. The tree was planted by the railroad the day the monument was dedicated. Trees like it were planted at locations around the country. For us locals it just seems like one of a hundred others that provide cooling shade for us when we’re enjoying the park. But for the tree itself? It’s what some call a “Witness Tree”.

The Witness Tree was planted at a time when as many as 44 trains passed through Cameron each day. It has overseen hundreds of events like the City Band Concerts, Parades, City festivals, Christmas Lighting ceremonies and of course passenger trains running by the park and up Cherry Street on their way to points unknown. It saw the community pull together in times of war, economic depression, drought, frigid winters, and sweltering summers. If only the branches could tell us what wonderful stories they have seen.

The Monument is a reminder of the sacrifice people like John T. Walker made in order to build our country. The tree is a witness to the events, both good and bad, that occurred as a result of efforts John T. Walker and many others made.

Next time you pass by the little monument and the big tree, give it a little nod in acknowledgement of the dedication it represents and the history it’s seen. Or, take a moment and have a seat on the bench and enjoy a cool summer breeze under the Witness Tree.

I enjoy hearing all the comments and suggestions for stories. Thanks for reading.