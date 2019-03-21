Historical Highlight: Sulpho Saline Route

A few years ago, Jim Ocker showed me an old sign that was found on his family farm just south of Cameron. It said “Sulpho Saline Route”. It had an arrow pointing north to Cameron and south to Excelsior Springs. It was a very old sign and the paint was really faded. I’ve researched many old highways, but the Sulpho Saline Route was news to me. I got out the books and started digging. I found the answer in the 1881 Clinton County History book, old Cameron newspapers, and some very old maps.

It seems Cameron once had a resort called McCartney Mineral Spring. It was organized by a group of local businessmen in the late 1870s and was intended to be similar in operation to the famous mineral waters in Excelsior Springs. The 1881 history book says, “One of the recent developments… in Shoal Township is the McCartney Mineral Spring three- and one-half miles due south of the town of Cameron… a recent experience disclosed the curative properties of the water”. A chemical analysis of the water showed it had similar qualities to Excelsior. The water was referred to as Sulpho Saline water.

A Hotel was built on the property as well as a brick work tank that held the water. The 1881 book goes on to say, “Springs of medicinal virtue are often situated in inconvenient and inaccessible localities… Such, however, in the instance of the McCartney Spring has by no means been the case. The approach from the town of Cameron is over a smooth and well-kept road, affording for a considerable distance, a grateful shade from the groves of timber through which it runs”.

As this became a popular place, so did similar springs in places near Maryville and Bethany. A crude dirt road highway was organized to connect these resorts and help folks travel to the mineral spring of their liking. This crude highway was called “The Sulpho Saline Route”.

The sign Mr. Ocker had found was no doubt over a hundred years old and was a way of inviting travelers to come enjoy the soothing waters of the McCartney Mineral Spring.

Oh, and the location for those of you interested? According to county atlases and plat books, the McCartney property was where the Elks Lodge is now located, and the location of the spring is in the trees just west of the Elks Lodge Building.

I always enjoy reading or hearing your comments about local area historic people, places and events.