Historical Highlight: Another Cameron Connection to Hollywood

This summer you might hear a lot of talk about the movie “Adam at 6 a.m.” that was filmed in Cameron. This year marks 50 years since Michael Douglas and Lee Purcell launched their careers with that film. They along with their co-star Joe Don Baker have been very successful in Hollywood ever since. But they’re not the only successful Hollywood actors to have a connection to Cameron. Long before “Adam at 6 a.m.” Cameron had a connection to Hollywood and dozens of motion pictures.

DeWitt Clarke Jennings was born in Cameron in 1871 and as an adult moved to Hollywood to appear in over 100 films with A list stars like Bette Davis, John Wayne, Clark Gable, Charles Laughton, Robert Cummings, Harry Carey, Paul Fix, Don Ameche, Mickey Rooney, George Raft, Jimmy Durante, Buster Keaton, Hedda Hopper, Robert Young and even the Three Stooges.

He started his career as a Broadway theatre usher then moved onto the stage as an actor. He soon became popular in moving pictures dating back to silent movies, then feature films. A big tough looking guy, he often played authoritarian characters like ships captains, Police officers or sheriffs. His gruff nature and appearance also helped him fit well in comedies. “Speak Easily” with Jimmy Durante and Buster Keaton is a good example. There are clips of that film available to view online for free, so if you get a chance check it out.

DeWitt Clarke Jennings may not be a common name today, but while he was making films he was recognized as a reliable actor that studios and producers could count on. It’s evident by his list of over 150 film acting credits. Here are a few titles along with the actors he worked with.

“The Deceiver” and “The Big Trail” with John Wayne, “Mutiny on the Bounty” with Clark Gable, “Fifty Roads to Town” with Don Ameche, “Slave Ship” with Mickey Rooney, “Front Page Woman” with Bette Davis, “Speak Easily” with Jimmy Durante, Buster Keaton and Hedda Hopper and “Death on the Diamond” with Robert Young.

In the early days of motion pictures, our town could be proud of the success of DeWitt Jennings and the fact that he gave us another Cameron connection to Hollywood.

