Health Habits: Smoothies

I don’t know about you, but I get excited about Spring and Summer because it means fresh fruit and vegetables for my smoothies. Smoothies are a fantastic way to give your body the nutritious boost it needs. Whether you enjoy one for breakfast, for a quick pick me up in the afternoon, or for a post workout refuel, your body will thank you for it. Fruit and vegetables are naturally low in fat, sodium and calories. They’re also a great source of fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals. All of which our bodies need to maintain proper functioning. Let’s not forget that fruit and vegetables are key to reducing the risk of heart disease, obesity, Type 2 Diabetes and cancer. In short, a smoothie does a body good.

A smoothie recipe may contain 5 components:

1. A base: Every smoothie needs a base, such as milk, milk alternatives (soy, rice, almond or oat beverage) or coconut water to name a few.

2. Protein: The next component to consider for a delicious smoothie is protein. Some protein options are powdered protein such as whey, collagen or plant-based powder such as rice or pea protein. Believe it or not, there are other sources of protein such as cottage cheese or plain Greek yogurt.

3. Carbohydrates: Fruit is a great source of carbohydrates (fiber included). Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, bananas and pineapple are all great choices. A great way to save time is to create smoothie packs with your favorite fruit combinations portioned out. You can refrigerate them or freeze them if you like your smoothies thick.

4. Healthy fats: Healthy fats are known for protecting your cells and feeding your brain. Good options for fats in smoothies are raw virgin coconut oil, avocado, natural peanut butter, and chia or flax seeds.

(The addition of components such as protein, carbohydrates and fats all work together to keep you full for extended periods of time.)

5. Boosts: Boosts are ingredients that give your smoothies a nutritional punch, so to speak. Note that I mentioned vegetables earlier. Here’s where they come into play. Smoothies are quick and easy and one way to sneak vegetables in. Some options for boosts are spinach, zucchini and cauliflower. Start with a small amount and work your way up to larger amounts if you’re not used to it.

Summer is just around the corner, school is out and the kids will want something to do. Round them up and try some of these delicious and nutritious combinations:

Strawberry Banana:

8 ounces skim milk

1/2 cup Greek Yogurt

1/4 cup strawberries

1/2 frozen banana

1 Tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup spinach (if you’re feeling adventurous)

OR

Chunky Monkey

8 ounces skim milk

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 frozen banana

1 Tablespoon almond butter

This week’s healthy habit: Enjoy a smoothie or two. Be sure to incorporate at least one favorite ingredient and be bold -- try adding a new ingredient such as the ever so mild spinach leaf!