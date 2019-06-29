Happy Campers

STEWARTSVILLE — After more than two decades as a part of Camp Quality, director Gabe Bailey has only one mission each year – let kids with cancer be kids again.

Each year Camp Quality provides a stress-free, cost-fee camping experience for children diagnosed with cancer and Bailey hopes kids spend their final days at Camp Quality being outside as well as developing lasting friendships and memories.

“We have 103. This is actually an average year for us. Last year, we had 110,” Bailey said. “We’re one of the largest Camp Qualities in the country … We want to give these kids unique opportunities and experiences, but in reality, what do these kids not get to do? They don’t get to go fishing. They don’t get to go on a boat, canoe with their friends – ride a horse. A lot of kids don’t get to have this opportunity for multiple reasons, but here at Camp Quality most of the morning is just doing regular kids stuff.”

Hundreds of children, as well as the hundreds of companions accompanying them, filed into the campgrounds on the outskirts of Stewartsville Sunday morning and were completely ensconced in camp activities Monday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers visited Camp Quality Monday afternoon, rousing campers from break time with trips around the camp in their cruisers with sirens wailing. Later that night, a hypnotist performed inside the Tabernacle (Camp Quality’s main hall). Throughout the week campers will be treated to beauty spas, formal dances and horse riding with Dreamcatchers coming out to lend a hand.

“Some of these kids have to spend months in isolation due to bone-marrow transplants and whatever,” Bailey said. “… This camp was started on the idea that kids with cancer can’t go to camp. We wouldn’t know what to do. A long time ago somebody decided – yes, they can. We will get them here and we will make sure. If there is an activity that doesn’t seem like children with special needs would not be able to do, we accommodate. We will make it happen. This is our very first year with Dreamcatchers.”

Bailey said the camp would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers who lend a hand each year. He said plans for the camp begin to go into motion in January. Fundraisers such as the Roy Egan Radiothon, as well as individual donations, provide the funds needed for each year’s camp, but without the small battalion of volunteers Camp Quality would not be possible.

“These kids come from all over. We have 103 campers and 107 companions – you might need two people because the needs of the camper are so great,” Bailey said. “… This is good for us, but everything on the grounds that is not bolted to the ground we brought today. Every game, every piece of equipment, everything was donated by someone who is a part of this community. Northwest Missouri Implement donates equipment, Cameron has multiple people who donate. We do the Roy Egan Radiothon, the fish fry, we have so many individuals that come from Cameron who help out around here. There is not way I would be able to get this to work as well as it does without the devotion of people who completely volunteer their time.”