Goodwin named to Missouri Bandmaster Hall of Fame

David Goodwin, Cameron native and former band director for the Chillicothe R-2 School District was recently inducted into the Missouri Bandmasters Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the annual Missouri Bandmaster Association Conference on Monday, June 17. Goodwin became the fifty-second Missouri Band Director to be named to the Hall of Fame, dating back to 1969.

Goodwin had a thirty-year teaching career, the last 27 years as director of bands for the Chillicothe R-2 School District. He received his undergraduate degree from Central Methodist College, Fayette, Missouri and his Master’s degree from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

Bands under his direction earned 30 consecutive division I ratings at state music festival. In 2008, the Chillicothe HS Symphonic Band performed at the 70th annual Missouri Music Educators Conference at TanTarA Resort. Goodwin continues to be active as a clinician and adjudicator.

David currently serves as Conference Manager for the Missouri Music Educators Association and is the business manager for the Cameron, MO Municipal Band. He is a past president of the Missouri Bandmasters Association (1986-88), the Missouri Music Educators Association (1996-98), and the Missouri Chapter of Phi Beta Mu band fraternity (2010-12). In 2008, he was named “Teacher of the Year” for the Chillicothe R-2 School District. David’s wife Debbie is a retired high school science instructor for the Chillicothe School District.