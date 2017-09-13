Former Deputy arrested

On 09/12/2017 at approximately 6 PM, Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish, along with the assistance of Cameron Police Department, arrested former Clinton County Deputy Aaron C. Dueker of Cameron, MO who was charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with two (2) counts of Sexual Conduct with Prisoner or Offender – Class E Felony, $50,000 bond. Mr. Dueker is being held at an area jail awaiting arraignment.

Sheriff Fish states there is no place in his Office or in Law Enforcement for this kind of conduct or is it ever acceptable.

This case was handled quickly and professionally by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. In all efforts to be transparent and professional, they moved quickly with this investigation and presented the case to Clinton County Prosecutor Joe Gagnon for charges.