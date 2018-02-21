Home / Home
8th graders, Darrian Clayton (left) and Trey Jones (right) hold the slingshot while 7th grader, Trianna Smith (middle) launches a stuffed bird into the air, demonstrating Newton’s second law of motion, acceleration.

Forces and Motion comes to CIS and CVMS

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:33am admin1

Professor John Johnson of Mobile Ed Productions presented a “Forces and Motion” program for the students at Cameron Intermediate School and Cameron Veterans Middle School. The Cameron PTSA sponsored this assembly, which was held on Thursday, February 15.

Professor Johnson, with the help of student volunteers, provided hands on introductions to Sir Isaac Newton and the Three Laws of Motion. Professor Johnson also demonstrated the theory of gravity, energy and the ability to do work, kinetic and potential energy, the Law of Conservation of Energy and Gyroscopic motion/stability. Demonstrations included the tablecloth pull, slingshots and rocket launches.

