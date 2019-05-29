Force and Motion

As part of a collaboration with the Cameron Public Library, Union Station’s Science City dropped by Parkview Elementary School teaching children basic physics as part of a traveling exhibit.

During a pair of performances Monday morning and afternoon, students learned about the basics of gravity, inertia and centrifugal forces as part of a program brought to the students by the Cameron Public Library.

“They have some programs listed for school who aren’t able make the field trip to see them,” CPL Children’s Program Coordinator Jennifer Ensign said. “They have different programs and do road shows so we contacted [Angela Ormsby, PES principal] to come and visit and it all worked out. It’s fantastic. One of the grades does go to Science City, but this is something where they don’t have to get everybody out. They can take a break, especially at the end of the year, and experience something they would not get to otherwise.”

Jordan Fox, an educator with Science City, led children through two performances beginning with a lesson on gravity by teaching students gravity pulls all objects with the same force. With each lesson he demonstrated scientific method by asking students to hypothesize a conclusion, then conducting an experiment to test their hypothesis. In one instance, leaning over a trampoline and dropping a bowling ball at face level, he demonstrated the force absorption of the trampoline.

“We try to choose demonstrations that work for larger groups, larger audiences that can grab their attention. We will also present our information in different levels,” Fox said. “Today I had students from pre-K to second grade and, of course, they have different levels of understanding. I tried to speak to them in different ways they could relate to ... It’s really fun and part of what keeps me going. The really enjoyable thing to me is when I can make that connection to students where they can recognize what is at stake and what is going on in the demonstrations and what is going on around them.”