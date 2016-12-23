First bout of winter weather wreaks havoc on Northwest Missouri

Icy conditions quickly created hazardous travel conditions in Cameron and surrounding areas by early afternoon Friday, December 16.

The intersections of Walnut and Evergreen and Walnut and Grand were dangerous locations as motorists slid past their turns, bumped into curbs, and barely avoided hitting utility poles.

Superintendent, Matt Robinson, was contacted by school resource officer Proctor at approximately 12:30pm to discuss the weather conditions. At the time, the forecast predicted a rise in temperatures to go above freezing between 3 and 4pm. With that information, Robinson decided it would be safer for students to stay in school. Unfortunately, the weather didn't get warmer and conditions deteriorated.

Cameron High School students were dismissed in stages to prevent unsafe parking lot congestion and to give students ample time to exit the lots safely.

Three school buses slid off roadways Friday afternoon on Highways C, EE, and A. Fourth grade Cameron Intermediate School student, Marcas Eaton, was on the bus that slid off EE on Friday.

Marcas' mom, Cassie, didn't see her son arrive home until 5:30. “An older student let Marcas use his phone to call me. He was panicky and pretty scared. I'm thankful that we had bus staff that was very calm and polite to the parents during this situation. And I'm thankful for the help of the neighbors and friends that got my son home,” stated Cassie.

Other students were brought back to the bus barn until vehicles with chained tires could transport them home.

“The freezing drizzle caught a lot of people off guard,” remarked Police Chief Rick Bashor. 110 calls for service were received by the Cameron Police Department by Friday evening, with the number climbing to 147 by Saturday night. Eleven motor vehicle accidents were reported, with three injury and eight non-injury. The Cameron Fire Department received 21 calls and the Ambulance unit received 18.

Cameron Public Works Director, Drew Bontrager, said city crews began treating the streets shortly after noon on Friday, beginning with emergency snow routes, followed by secondary streets.

The extreme cold pavement temperatures didn't help matters as the de-icing agent to melt ice slowed under such conditions.

Nearly half of the city's salt storage (125 tons) was used between Friday and the following Monday.

School was canceled on Monday due to icy and unsafe parking lot and sidewalk conditions.