FFA holds Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremony

On Wednesday, December 14th, 2016 the Cameron High School FFA Chapter held their annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony. The ceremonies recognized those students who showed their dedication to the National FFA organization. First year members received the bronze greenhand pin and second year members received a silver chapter pin. The chapter degree is the highest degree a chapter can bestow on it’s members.

Those who received the greenhand degree must have met the following qualifications.

Must be an FFA member who is enrolled in an agricultural education class, has a satisfactory plan for a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, has learned and can explain the FFA Creed, motto, salute, and FFA mission statement, is able to describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors, is able demonstrate knowledge of the FFA Code of Ethics and proper use of the FFA jacket, is able to demonstrate knowledge of the history of the organization, the chapter constitution and bylaws and the chapter Program of Activities, personally owns or has access to the Official FFA Manual and the FFA Student Handbook, and has submitted a written application for the Greenhand FFA Degree.

Those who received the chapter degree must have met the following qualifications. The recipients must have received the greenhand FFA Degree, have completed the equivalent of at least 180 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level (2 semesters), have in operation an approved supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, is enrolled in an agricultural education course, has participated in the planning and conducting of at least three official functions in the chapter Program of Activities, hase earned and productively invested at least $150 by their own efforts or worked at least 45 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination of theroff, has developed plans for continued growth and improvement in a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, has effectively lead a group discussion for 15 minutes, has demonstrated five procedures of parliamentary law, showed progress toward individual achievement in the FFA award programs, has a satisfactory scholastic record, and has submitted a written application for the Chapter FFA degree.