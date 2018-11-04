Elected City Council members sworn in

During a Special Session of the Cameron City Council on Monday April 9 at 5:30 p.m. Council members elected during the April 3 Municipal Elections took the oath of office, pledging to uphold the laws of the United States, the State of Missouri, and the laws and ordinances of the City of Cameron.

Returning Council member Darlene Breckenridge and new Council member Becky Curtis were sworn in by City Clerk Shellie Blades during the meeting.

Prior to the swearing in, outgoing City Council member Ronnie Jack was presented with a plaque thanking him for his service to the city during his time on the Council.

Once the two members of the Council were sworn in, the Council then elected amongst themselves the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem – those honors were once again bestowed unanimously upon Darlene Breckenridge as Mayor and John Feighert as Mayor Pro Tem.

Council members Feighert, Sloan, Curtis, and Mayor Breckenridge all remarked at the end of the meeting about their gratitude for Jack’s service to the City of Cameron. City Clerk Blades took a moment to remind the Council of the upcoming Missouri Municipal League meeting at the YMCA. The next regular session of the Cameron City Council will be Monday April 16 at 6 p.m.