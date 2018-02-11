Dinner and a Show Series
Piano soloist David E.J. Smith performed on Saturday, October 20, in the second concert of the Cameron Area Arts Council (CAAC) “Dinner and a Show” series. Prior to the show guest were served a spaghetti dinner with tiramisu for desert.
David is originally from Independence and that is where he received most of his formal music training. He moved this way when he met his wife Dawn who is from Turney. Dawn is also a skilled pianist. The couple doubt they will play a duet anytime soon as their styles differ greatly, and David has a pension for improvisation which can be difficult to accompany.
David used to perform at venues weekly, but he has cut back his performances to about four a year to accommodate his growing young family. “Playing is a challenge with a two-year old. She likes the piano, but she likes the one-on-one attention more,” said David with a smile to his daughter Roselyn as she greeted guest. David has been playing piano and performing for 25 years. He played a peace filled collection of hymns and original compositions for the audience.
To find out more about David, his performances, or to purchase one of his CDs you can contact him at hymnsbydavid@gmail.com, on his website www.davidejsmith.com, or on facebook @davidejsmith.