CVMS’s 7 Habits Leadership Team participated in presentations held in Jefferson City.

The 7 Habits team of the Leader in Me program, which is being implemented at CVMS, had the opportunity to travel to Jefferson City on Tuesday, February 13. The 7 Habits team was one of 14 school groups from across Missouri invited to take part in the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s (MSBA) Student Showcase. The showcase was a part of MSBA’s annual Legislative Forum: Public Schools Day at the Capitol.

According to CVMS Principal and 7 Habits team sponsor Tiffani Collins, the team members, Raegan Lodder, Ashtin Foley, Amelia Welch, Allie Hansen and Jenna Seitz, were able to tour the Kirkpatrick Building, meet with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, take a tour of the Capitol, and provide a presentation in the rotunda.

Ashtin said their program focused on the Leader in Me Program through the Franklin Covey Foundation and how the 7 Habits team and the students at school use it daily. Ashtin also said they discussed the student led conferences and fundraisers for the program.

While at the Capitol, Allie said they learned a lot about what happens at the Capitol and what other schools are doing with different programs. “As the 7 Habits team, we get the opportunity to go a lot of places and meet with people others might not get to meet,” she added.

“My favorite part of our trip was probably getting to do the presentation in the big area and seeing all the different other groups presentations as well,” said Raegan. The whole team agreed touring the state archive was a highlight of the trip.

Jenna said, during their meeting with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, they discussed the 7 Habits, how it has changed their lives, and what CVMS is doing with the program. “He was really nice,” said Jenna. “We took what we did on our presentation and it was like a practice run with him, it was really cool.”

“They did GREAT!!! The reached out to anyone who walked by and shared with them the amazing things we do at CVMS,” said Collins. The team was given many compliments on “their professionalism and excellent presentation,” stated Collins.

“We thank all the students and sponsors for participating in our Student Showcase,” said MSBA Executive Director Melissa Randol in a press release provided by MSBA. “Every single student, without exception, was phenomenal and left an indelible impression about the quality and value of the education they are receiving in their local school district.”

According to the 7 Habits team, the Leader in Me program is designed to have students be leaders in the school, with a teacher or staff member leading each of the different teams. This team is one of several student led teams divided up between the students involved in the program.

“What’s really important to know though is our school isn’t student boss,” explained Jenna. “The students can’t tell anyone when we do and do not have school or how the school should teach. The student learns how to have leadership but the teacher still has control.”

Amelia Welch explained her favorite part of being on the 7 Habits team is working with different teachers, community leaders and parents, informing them about what the 7 habits are and answering any questions they may have.

According to the book “7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens” by Sean Covey, individuals should “begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand, then be understood, synergize and sharpen the saw.”

“Before the 7 Habits team, I used to not like speaking in front of people or speaking with people with higher authority who are outside of our everyday lives,” Amelia said.. “Now, I feel more confident when I talk to them, whether it is greeting them at the door or going to Jefferson City and meeting people at the Capitol.”

Jenna also said implementing the Leader in Me program and the 7 Habits, students have matured differently and more than they probably would have before the program. She added the 7 Habits team has helped her “learn to listen completely, to be productive, and do things that are important that I need to do. It is helping me become a better person.”

“The students in our building are taking ownership of the school and leadership opportunities, added Collins. “Our assemblies are now entirely student organized and presented. Each grade has different leadership opportunities for CVMS students.”

A student led conference will be held in the CVMS commons area on March 1. During the conference, individuals are welcomed to ask any of the team member’s questions they may have about the program.