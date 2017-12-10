On Saturday October 7 the Cameron Chamber of Commerce and the Aiden McVicker Charitable Fund hosted the annual Crossroads Crush in McCorkle Park.

The McVicker family expressed their gratitude via the Crossroads Crush Facebook page, “We have no words to express our gratitude for the wonderful support for this past weekend (October 7). There is no better way to celebrate each other and the talents that we all bring together, than to share a smile! We just happened to see a few of those and loved every second of it!

Thank you to our guests, our musicians, kids performers, vendors, artists, wineries, brewer, distiller, City of Cameron staff and elected officials, sponsors and all the wonderful volunteers that sacrificed their time to help make this event a reality for the many wonderful families in our area.

The staff/volunteers of the the CHS DECA Class, Rose Lowenstein Foundation, the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Aiden McVicker Charitable Fund...no way could we ever repay you for everything you've done! We are forever indebted to you!

Thank you all, again, and may God bless each one of you!”

Photos by Sam Howard