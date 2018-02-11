Crossroads Correctional Center Operations Employee of the Month Valarie Dredge, OSA
Pam Jeffries, Senior Office Support Assistant, was nominated for September Employee of the Month by Marsha Vanisko, Personnel Clerk. Pam began in the position of Timekeeper in December 2016, when CRCC was starting to have a significant increase in COI vacancies, which creates an increase in compensatory time. She had to learn how to enter leave time and process comp time payouts in a short amount of time.
Since that time, COI vacancies have continued to rise. She processes numerous compensatory time payouts each cycle, tracks overtime worked by non-custody staff and distributes the information to the correct work locations, processes FMLA paperwork, tracks FMLA, just to name a few of her many duties.
Pam goes above and beyond in completing her job duties to ensure payroll is accurate and payouts are entered by the deadlines. She is a dedicated employee and CRCC is fortunate to have her as our Timekeeper.
Congratulations and thank you for your dedication, service and professionalism, and for the many duties you perform.