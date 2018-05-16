Crossroads Correctional Center incident

Upcoming Events

May 17

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

Jasper Mills of Linn County Recovery Outreach will be at Cameron High School at 1 p.m. and CVMS at 2 p.m.

May 18

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

May 20

The Stella Center (Cameron Nutritional Center) will be holding a community fundraising dinner from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cameron High School graduation will be held at 2 p.m. at Dave Goodwin Field.

May 21

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

May 21 - 24

The Cameron Memorial Golf Course will be holding a Jr. Golf Clinic, sponsored by Randy Curnow. Call 632-2626 to register.

May 24

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

