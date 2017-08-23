Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association visits Cameron Veterans

During the fall festival at the Cameron Veterans Home on Saturday August 19 a motorcycle association came to visit with Veterans at the home to talk to them, visit with them, show any of them interested their motorcycles and just enjoy spending time with them.

John Stedman “Sandbagger” said the association was having their regional meeting and just decided to make the trip to the Cameron Veterans Home.

According to Stedman the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association has chapters in many different parts of the country whose focus is simply helping veterans. Some of the projects the different chapters have worked on are tiny homes for veterans, visiting veterans homes, a suicide prevention program called watch your six and sometimes just going to the Veterans Administration to help veterans navigate the process. Individual chapters decide what projects they will work on and how they will help veterans in their area.

Association members from St. Joseph, Kansas City, Nebraska, Kansas and other parts of Missouri visited the Veterans Home in Cameron on Saturday.

Stedman said it is important for people to get involved supporting veterans, either with a national program or a local one.

“Support vets,” Stedman said. “There are all sorts of programs out there, just support vets.”