Molly Livingston and Kelly Elliott

Clinton County Circuit Clerk to retire

Wed, 05/02/2018

Molly Livingston, Clinton County Circuit Clerk and Recorder of Deeds, is presented with a personalized laser-engraved award in recognition for her 16 years of service to the Recorder's Office.  Molly was first elected to her position in 2002 and has announced her retirement effective the end of this year.  Prior to her election, she served Clinton County as Deputy County Clerk for 18 years. Presenting the award is Kelly Elliott, Chairman of the Recorders' Association Membership Committee and current Recorder of Deeds for Livingston County, Missouri.

