Class of 2031

Upcoming Events

May 10

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

May 11

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

May 12

The Cameron Elks Lodge will be holding a golf tournament at the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

The Optimist Club of Cameron and the Cameron Regional YMCA will be hosting the 12th Annual Fishing Derby and Nature Day from 9 a.m. – Noon at Erickson Lake, 7625 NE 330th St.

May 14

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

May 15

Community Action Partnership (CAP) of North Central Missouri Women’s Health Service will hold an income based clinic from 10 a.m. – Noon and 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Cameron CAP building, 210 N Main.

May 16

Cameron Ministerial Alliance will be holding Baccalaureate for the Cameron Class of 2018. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with service to follow at the Cameron First Baptist Church.

May 17

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

Jasper Mills of Linn County Recovery Outreach will be at Cameron High School at 1 p.m. and CVMS at 2 p.m.