Home / Home
Summa Cum Laude

Class of 2018 Scholarships and Awards

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:42pm admin1

The Cameron R-I School District would like to express our gratitude to local organizations and businesses for their continued support of our students as they pursue their post-secondary goals. 

 

SUMMA CUM LAUDE: 4.01

  Dalton Ray Erickson 

  Angelina Ellen Pratt

 

MAGNA CUM LAUDE: > 3.90

Tristan Douglas Michaelis 

Moriah Dionne Rogers 

Ivee Keitra Slaughter 

 

CUM LAUDE: > 3.75

  Hunter William Akins 

  Elizabeth Ann Garton 

  Porter Samuel Jameson

  Cassandra Beth Lewey

  Rebecca Denise Lewey 

  Krina Bharat Patel 

  Brittany JoLynn Seitz 

  Gabriel Morgan Sykes 

  Beccah Darby Van Brunt

  Samuel Damon West

Derric Achter - American Legion Elmer Ellis Post 33 Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, United Student Memorial Scholarship

Hunter Akins – Taylor Mefford Memorial Scholarship, 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Cameron Regional Medical Center Scholarship, United Student Memorial Scholarship, MWSU President's Academic Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, Dragon Band Directors Award

Catlin Ashlock - MWSU A+ Scholarship

Matt Baker - Cameron First Baptist Church Scholarship

Judah Beasley – Brett Baltezor Memorial Scholarship, Cameron First Baptist Church Scholarship, Cameron Teachers Organization Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Academic Scholarship, Dragon Band Directors Award

Tyler Beck - Grand River Technical School Auto Services Technology Certificate, ASE Student Certification, Tech Prep Certificate

Jim Breckenridge – Enlisted in the United States Marines

Ayrik Breshears - Grand River Technical School Auto Services Technology Certificate, ASE Student Certification, Tech Prep Certificate

Nathan Brown - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate

Joseph Bryant - US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete, Cameron High School Athlete of the Year

Jacob Butler - Cameron Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Cameron Memorial Fund Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship, Trueblood Oil Scholarship, Wyckoff Family Scholarship, Crossroads Classic Proficiency Scholarship, FFA Outstanding Senior Male

Kylie Campbell - Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Cameron Jaycees Scholarship, Cameron Regional Medical Center Scholarship, Cameron Regional YMCA Scholarship, Cameron Rotary Club Scholarship, Friends of Cale Estabrook Scholarship, Central Methodist University Dean's Scholarship, Central Methodist University Soccer Scholarship

Brian Colburn - Enlisted in the United States Air Force

Alisha Copple - MWSU A+ Scholarship

Mackenzie Davis - Cameron Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Cameron PTSA Scholarship

Alexander Eads - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate

Colin Edwards  - Enlisted in the United States Navy

Dalton Erickson - Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Memorial Scholarship, US Marine Distinguished Senior Scholar, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Living and Learning Scholarship, UNL Honors Scholarship, UNL George Beadle Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award

Shelby Ford - Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship

Jaxson Frazier - Cameron Regional Medical Center Scholarship, Cameron Youth Football & Cheer Scholarship, McKenzie Patti Memorial Scholarship

Zarek Fry - Cameron United Methodist Church - McElwain Memorial Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church Scholarship, Missouri State University A+ Scholarship

Maycee Gardner - Grand River Technical School Health Services Certificate, CNA Certificate

Elizabeth Garton - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Brooke Leitterman Memorial Scholarship, Friendship Learning Center Scholarship, Shelter Insurance Foundation Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Governor's Academic Scholarship, MWSU Alumni Legacy Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship

Daniel Gibbs - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate

Halyn Gillette - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Taylor Mefford Memorial Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship

Madison Goble – North Central Missouri College Athletic Scholarship

Megan Gregory - Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Donald E. Graeff Memorial Scholarship, Karen Kemper Memorial Scholarship

Grant Harrison - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church Elmo Fore Scholarship, CHS Booster Club Scholarship, Robert Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, McKenzie Patti Memorial Scholarship

Hunter Holifield - MWSU A+ Scholarship

Thomas Hutton - Dragon Band Directors Award

Trace Ingersoll - MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship

Trae Jackson - Grand River Technical School Auto Services Technology Certificate, ASE Student Certification, Tech Prep Certificate, Enlisted in the United States Army

Porter Jameson - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Cameron PTSA Scholarship, McKenzie Patti Memorial Scholarship

Westerly Jones - American Legion Elmer Ellis Post 33 Scholarship

Zoe Jones - Cameron Community Players Scholarship, Cameron Youth Football & Cheer Scholarship, Craig Watkins Memorial Scholarship, Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, Friendship Learning Center Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Hardman Scholarship, MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship

Kylie Koechner - Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Bacon Family Memorial Scholarship, Cameron Newspaper Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship, King Barber Senior Scholarship, Quality Landscape Scholarship, Bob Ramsey Memorial Scholarship, Crossroads Classic Proficiency Scholarship, FFA Outstanding Senior Female

Gabriel Kayne Lamison - DAR Good Citizen Certificate

Abigail Lewey - Cameron Memorial Fund Scholarship

Cassandra Lewey - Cameron Teachers Organization Scholarship, NWMSU Tower Scholarship

Rebecca Lewey - Cameron Teachers Organization Scholarship, NWMSU Tower Scholarship

Bianca Lopez - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship, University of Nebraska Scarlett Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship

Cheyenne Lopez - Grand River Technical School Health Services Certificate, CNA Certificate

Morgan Ludeke - William Jewell Talent Scholarship, Enlisted in the United States Army

Charlcey Marks - Brooke Leitterman Memorial Scholarship, Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship, Giese Brothers Scholarship, Crossroads Classic Proficiency Scholarship

Parker McGinnis - Sorenson Family Scholarship, NWMSU University Scholar

Madison McKenzie - Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, Grand River Technical School Health Services Certificate, CNA Certificate

Cierra McQuinn - Dan Jones Memorial Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship

Griffin Mefford - Cameron Jaycees Scholarship, Truman State University A+ Scholarship, Truman State University Academic Scholarship, MSHSAA Sportsmanship Award

Tristan Michaelis - Jack Family Scholarship, James Bestgen Memorial Scholarship, Karen Kemper Memorial Scholarship, Missouri University of Science & Technology Miner Scholarship, MO S&T University Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award

Samuel Morrison - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Cameron Jaycees Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church Scholarship, Mitch Roberts Memorial Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award

Dalan Meyers - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship

Megan Negus - MWSU A+ Scholarship

Krina Patel - Cameron Rotary Club Scholarship, Optimist Club Scholarship

Emily Peterson - Cameron First Baptist Church Scholarship, Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, NWMSU University Scholar, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship, King Barber Senior Scholarship

Jasmine Porter - Dragon Band Golden Shoe Award

Angelina Pratt - Cameron Rotary Club Scholarship, US Marine Distinguished Senior Scholar, DAR Good Citizen Certificate

Emily Ramsey - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Cameron Regional YMCA Scholarship, MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship

Moriah Rogers - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete, NWMSU Academic Excellence, NWMSU Cultural Enrichment Scholarship, MSHSAA Sportsmanship Award, Cameron High School Athlete of the Year, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award

Brittany Seitz - MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award, Enlisted in the United States Air National Guard

Tadyn Shaffer - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate

Karlie Shanks - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Cameron Rotary Club Scholarship, Optimist Club Scholarship, Martin O'Neal Scholarship, Taylor Mefford Memorial Scholarship, NWMSU University Scholar, Northwest Missouri Superintendents Association

Ivee Slaughter - John T. Belcher Scholarship

Kaden Smith - Brett Baltezor Memorial Scholarship, Cameron PTSA Scholarship, Cameron Teachers Organization Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church Elmo Fore Scholarship, Dave and AB Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, Dr. Douglas A. Wyckoff Scholarship, US Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, MWSU Governor's Academic Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Band Participation Scholarship, John Philip Sousa Band Award

Jonathan Stevenson – North Central Missouri College Jeanette Hoffman Robison Scholarship

Gabriel Sykes - Knights of Columbus Council No. 1110 Scholarship, MWSU Governor's Academic Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Alumni Legacy Scholarship, Grand River Technical School Computer Service Certificate, PC Pro Certification, Tech Prep Certificate

Joshua Taylor - MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship

Spencer Teel - Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship

Vitaliy Tsytsyk - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar, NWMSU International Achievement Scholarship

Thomas Vaiciulis - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate

Beccah Van Brunt - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award

Amanda Viken - Bailey Memorial Scholarship, Iowa State University Academic Recognition, Janice L. Davison Scholarship for Women in Sci/Eng, Iowa State University Liberal Arts and Sciences Excellence Scholarship

Alec Walser - Emma Marie Todd Memorial Scholarship

Addison Webber - Cameron PEO Chapter BK Scholarship, Cameron Regional YMCA Scholarship, Murphy, Watson, Burr Eye Center Scholarship, St. Munchin Altar Society Service Awards, NWMSU University Scholar, Grand River Technical School Health Services Certificate, Physical Therapist Aide Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate

Samuel West - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Cameron Jaycees Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church - McElwain Memorial Scholarship, Vincil Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Missouri State University Dean's Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award

Karyln Williams - MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship

 

These awards and scholarships have been reported to the counseling office by student, school, business, and/or organization.

 

 

 

 

 

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here