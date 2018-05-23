Class of 2018 Scholarships and Awards
The Cameron R-I School District would like to express our gratitude to local organizations and businesses for their continued support of our students as they pursue their post-secondary goals.
SUMMA CUM LAUDE: 4.01
Dalton Ray Erickson
Angelina Ellen Pratt
MAGNA CUM LAUDE: > 3.90
Tristan Douglas Michaelis
Moriah Dionne Rogers
Ivee Keitra Slaughter
CUM LAUDE: > 3.75
Hunter William Akins
Elizabeth Ann Garton
Porter Samuel Jameson
Cassandra Beth Lewey
Rebecca Denise Lewey
Krina Bharat Patel
Brittany JoLynn Seitz
Gabriel Morgan Sykes
Beccah Darby Van Brunt
Samuel Damon West
Derric Achter - American Legion Elmer Ellis Post 33 Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, United Student Memorial Scholarship
Hunter Akins – Taylor Mefford Memorial Scholarship, 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Cameron Regional Medical Center Scholarship, United Student Memorial Scholarship, MWSU President's Academic Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, Dragon Band Directors Award
Catlin Ashlock - MWSU A+ Scholarship
Matt Baker - Cameron First Baptist Church Scholarship
Judah Beasley – Brett Baltezor Memorial Scholarship, Cameron First Baptist Church Scholarship, Cameron Teachers Organization Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Academic Scholarship, Dragon Band Directors Award
Tyler Beck - Grand River Technical School Auto Services Technology Certificate, ASE Student Certification, Tech Prep Certificate
Jim Breckenridge – Enlisted in the United States Marines
Ayrik Breshears - Grand River Technical School Auto Services Technology Certificate, ASE Student Certification, Tech Prep Certificate
Nathan Brown - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate
Joseph Bryant - US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete, Cameron High School Athlete of the Year
Jacob Butler - Cameron Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Cameron Memorial Fund Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship, Trueblood Oil Scholarship, Wyckoff Family Scholarship, Crossroads Classic Proficiency Scholarship, FFA Outstanding Senior Male
Kylie Campbell - Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Cameron Jaycees Scholarship, Cameron Regional Medical Center Scholarship, Cameron Regional YMCA Scholarship, Cameron Rotary Club Scholarship, Friends of Cale Estabrook Scholarship, Central Methodist University Dean's Scholarship, Central Methodist University Soccer Scholarship
Brian Colburn - Enlisted in the United States Air Force
Alisha Copple - MWSU A+ Scholarship
Mackenzie Davis - Cameron Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Cameron PTSA Scholarship
Alexander Eads - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate
Colin Edwards - Enlisted in the United States Navy
Dalton Erickson - Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Memorial Scholarship, US Marine Distinguished Senior Scholar, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Living and Learning Scholarship, UNL Honors Scholarship, UNL George Beadle Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award
Shelby Ford - Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship
Jaxson Frazier - Cameron Regional Medical Center Scholarship, Cameron Youth Football & Cheer Scholarship, McKenzie Patti Memorial Scholarship
Zarek Fry - Cameron United Methodist Church - McElwain Memorial Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church Scholarship, Missouri State University A+ Scholarship
Maycee Gardner - Grand River Technical School Health Services Certificate, CNA Certificate
Elizabeth Garton - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Brooke Leitterman Memorial Scholarship, Friendship Learning Center Scholarship, Shelter Insurance Foundation Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Governor's Academic Scholarship, MWSU Alumni Legacy Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship
Daniel Gibbs - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate
Halyn Gillette - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Taylor Mefford Memorial Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship
Madison Goble – North Central Missouri College Athletic Scholarship
Megan Gregory - Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Donald E. Graeff Memorial Scholarship, Karen Kemper Memorial Scholarship
Grant Harrison - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church Elmo Fore Scholarship, CHS Booster Club Scholarship, Robert Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, McKenzie Patti Memorial Scholarship
Hunter Holifield - MWSU A+ Scholarship
Thomas Hutton - Dragon Band Directors Award
Trace Ingersoll - MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship
Trae Jackson - Grand River Technical School Auto Services Technology Certificate, ASE Student Certification, Tech Prep Certificate, Enlisted in the United States Army
Porter Jameson - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Cameron PTSA Scholarship, McKenzie Patti Memorial Scholarship
Westerly Jones - American Legion Elmer Ellis Post 33 Scholarship
Zoe Jones - Cameron Community Players Scholarship, Cameron Youth Football & Cheer Scholarship, Craig Watkins Memorial Scholarship, Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, Friendship Learning Center Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Hardman Scholarship, MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship
Kylie Koechner - Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Bacon Family Memorial Scholarship, Cameron Newspaper Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship, King Barber Senior Scholarship, Quality Landscape Scholarship, Bob Ramsey Memorial Scholarship, Crossroads Classic Proficiency Scholarship, FFA Outstanding Senior Female
Gabriel Kayne Lamison - DAR Good Citizen Certificate
Abigail Lewey - Cameron Memorial Fund Scholarship
Cassandra Lewey - Cameron Teachers Organization Scholarship, NWMSU Tower Scholarship
Rebecca Lewey - Cameron Teachers Organization Scholarship, NWMSU Tower Scholarship
Bianca Lopez - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship, University of Nebraska Scarlett Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship
Cheyenne Lopez - Grand River Technical School Health Services Certificate, CNA Certificate
Morgan Ludeke - William Jewell Talent Scholarship, Enlisted in the United States Army
Charlcey Marks - Brooke Leitterman Memorial Scholarship, Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship, Giese Brothers Scholarship, Crossroads Classic Proficiency Scholarship
Parker McGinnis - Sorenson Family Scholarship, NWMSU University Scholar
Madison McKenzie - Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, Grand River Technical School Health Services Certificate, CNA Certificate
Cierra McQuinn - Dan Jones Memorial Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship
Griffin Mefford - Cameron Jaycees Scholarship, Truman State University A+ Scholarship, Truman State University Academic Scholarship, MSHSAA Sportsmanship Award
Tristan Michaelis - Jack Family Scholarship, James Bestgen Memorial Scholarship, Karen Kemper Memorial Scholarship, Missouri University of Science & Technology Miner Scholarship, MO S&T University Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award
Samuel Morrison - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Cameron Jaycees Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church Scholarship, Mitch Roberts Memorial Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award
Dalan Meyers - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship
Megan Negus - MWSU A+ Scholarship
Krina Patel - Cameron Rotary Club Scholarship, Optimist Club Scholarship
Emily Peterson - Cameron First Baptist Church Scholarship, Eagan's Furniture Scholarship, NWMSU University Scholar, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship, King Barber Senior Scholarship
Jasmine Porter - Dragon Band Golden Shoe Award
Angelina Pratt - Cameron Rotary Club Scholarship, US Marine Distinguished Senior Scholar, DAR Good Citizen Certificate
Emily Ramsey - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Cameron Regional YMCA Scholarship, MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship, Cameron Ag Supporter Senior Scholarship, Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship
Moriah Rogers - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete, NWMSU Academic Excellence, NWMSU Cultural Enrichment Scholarship, MSHSAA Sportsmanship Award, Cameron High School Athlete of the Year, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award
Brittany Seitz - MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award, Enlisted in the United States Air National Guard
Tadyn Shaffer - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate
Karlie Shanks - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Cameron Rotary Club Scholarship, Optimist Club Scholarship, Martin O'Neal Scholarship, Taylor Mefford Memorial Scholarship, NWMSU University Scholar, Northwest Missouri Superintendents Association
Ivee Slaughter - John T. Belcher Scholarship
Kaden Smith - Brett Baltezor Memorial Scholarship, Cameron PTSA Scholarship, Cameron Teachers Organization Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church Elmo Fore Scholarship, Dave and AB Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, Dr. Douglas A. Wyckoff Scholarship, US Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, MWSU Governor's Academic Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Band Participation Scholarship, John Philip Sousa Band Award
Jonathan Stevenson – North Central Missouri College Jeanette Hoffman Robison Scholarship
Gabriel Sykes - Knights of Columbus Council No. 1110 Scholarship, MWSU Governor's Academic Scholarship, MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Alumni Legacy Scholarship, Grand River Technical School Computer Service Certificate, PC Pro Certification, Tech Prep Certificate
Joshua Taylor - MWSU A+ Scholarship, MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship
Spencer Teel - Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship
Vitaliy Tsytsyk - NWMSU Distinguished Scholar, NWMSU International Achievement Scholarship
Thomas Vaiciulis - Grand River Technical School Industrial Welding Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate, Tech Prep Certificate
Beccah Van Brunt - Aiden McVicker Honorary Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award
Amanda Viken - Bailey Memorial Scholarship, Iowa State University Academic Recognition, Janice L. Davison Scholarship for Women in Sci/Eng, Iowa State University Liberal Arts and Sciences Excellence Scholarship
Alec Walser - Emma Marie Todd Memorial Scholarship
Addison Webber - Cameron PEO Chapter BK Scholarship, Cameron Regional YMCA Scholarship, Murphy, Watson, Burr Eye Center Scholarship, St. Munchin Altar Society Service Awards, NWMSU University Scholar, Grand River Technical School Health Services Certificate, Physical Therapist Aide Certificate, NOCTI Welding Assessment Certificate
Samuel West - 1st Cameron State Bank Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Cameron Jaycees Scholarship, Cameron United Methodist Church - McElwain Memorial Scholarship, Vincil Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Missouri State University Dean's Scholarship, Midland Empire Academic All-Conference Award
Karyln Williams - MWSU Dean's Academic Scholarship
These awards and scholarships have been reported to the counseling office by student, school, business, and/or organization.