City Recycling Pool Water
Interim City Manager, Zac Johnson, announced during the City Council Meeting on August 20, 2018 that water from the pool will be given away to the public in a effort to conserve water during the Emergency Alert Water Phase. There is about 925 gallons of water parked on a trailer in the pool parking lot for those hauling buckets. Bulk water pick-up can be arranged by calling City Hall. 816-632-2177
This is non-potable water, not approved for human consumption, so please do not drink it. The water is sufficient for grey water uses such as watering plants, topping off private swimming pools, and watering livestock.