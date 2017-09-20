The City Council meeting began with the council voting to approve the minutes of the previous council meeting and a special session of the council held on September 8. City Clerk Barbara O'Connor recently announced to the council her intention to retire on January 31, 2018. In anticipation of the hiring of a new clerk the council passed a resolution to reclassify the clerk position from grade 12 to grade 10.

During the first public participation portion of the meeting Stephanie Williams of North Central Missouri Business Facilitation was on hand to present an update on the organization. Williams stressed the importance of introduction to the council, encouraging them if they know of anyone who may want to start a business, relocated a business, have a succession plan, any items they believe the NCMBF may be able to assist, please introduce them.

During the city manager report, Mark Gaugh said the contractor for this year's group of dangerous structures has been working on the list of demolitions. Two houses have been taken down, a garage and a third house was in a pile ready to clean up as of the council meeting.

Councilman Dennis Clark commented that one of the best things the city has done is take down these old abandoned structures and said he would like to see more taken down this year if the contractor is available and able. Councilman John Feighert asked what the costs might be to add more houses to the list and Gaugh responded there is an estimated cost of about $5,000 per house, but said the city can afford it if the Council wants to look into adding more to the list.

Gaugh also reported the Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff's office have had meetings to discuss the possibilities of the city doing dispatch for the county on the weekends. The city and the police department are looking into the ways that might work.

Gaugh said Terry Rumrey would have an economic development report in executive session for the council.

Mayor Darlene Breckenridge informed Gaugh she has had several calls about a light being out on Aquila Drive, which has not yet been address. Gaugh said if it is one of the old decorative lights, they had been trying to determine which light. Clark added they tend to come on and off and can make it difficult. Gaugh said he would advise city staff.

The Council heard readings on one bill to approve the 2017-2018 budget and a resolution with budget adjustments to the current budget for 2016-2017. According to Gaugh, the budget adjustments to the current budget were mostly revenue adjustments. The numbers in the budget were conservative on sales tax and the sales tax was better than expected. Some other revenues were also higher than expectations. Other housekeeping items were included in the resolution. Both the bill and the resolution were approved unanimously.

The Council voted unanimously to send Ronnie Jack as the representative to the Local Government Employees Retirement System held in October. Jack volunteered to go, saying it has been several years since he last went and thought he would like to go again. The city employees are also in the process of electing a delegate for themselves.

A liquor license application for Lucky's Bar and Grill was before the council - it will be a ninety day license as required by the state, offering them the opportunity to prove to the state that they sell as much food as is required to have the liquor license they have requested. Notarized documentation is sent to the state as proof by the business. Lucky's will be located in the building formerly known as Kamler's. After ninety days, Lucky's will be able to apply for their yearly liquor license. The application was approved unanimously.

During the miscellaneous portion of the meeting, City Clerk Barbara O'Connor shared with the Council two thank you notes received by the city from the LDS church, thanking the city for their assistance with a recent event in McCorkle Park.

Clark spoke to the Council about the possibility of allowing the public the opportunity, in a timely manner to notify the City Clerk of their intent to present information during the public participation portion of the meeting so it can be placed on the agenda, so Council can discuss it with them during the meeting. Clark said someone had come to him and said the Council seems arrogant when they simply sit there and listen with no discussion with someone bringing something before them.

Feighert asked the city attorney if it was really true that according to the Sunshine Law the council cannot discuss items not on the agenda with a citizen during public participation. The city attorney said his firm advises against any discussion, because something presented during public participation that has not been properly publicized could result in hearing only one side of a given subject. The Council advised city staff to move forward with a plan to allow citizens who would like to be listed on the agenda so the Council can have a discussion with them.

Feighert also wanted to be clear that NOT ALL public participation would need to be listed, citizens are always welcome to step before the Council and participate, even if they are not listed on the agenda, but those who wanted to be, to have a discussion, could be. The entire Council agreed. City staff will be looking for ways to make it available and setting the parameters.

Feighert also spoke up about his view that the red tape for small businesses is making it difficult for them to move into the city and would like staff to see what can be done to make the process simpler.

Councilman L. Corey Sloan spoke up and said he has had a lot of complaints both when running for Council and since being elected to the Council about code enforcement, which he understands is a difficult job. However, there was an issue he was made aware of and the feedback he received was it was handled effectively and he thanked the city staff for being able to resolve the issue efficiently. Mayor Breckenridge expressed her feelings about having attended the MML conference with the other council members and members of city staff, saying they may all have their disagreements, but it was a wonderful conference and it was nice to know they could sit down at the same table and have a nice interaction with each other. The Council then adjourned into executive session.

The next City Council meeting will be Monday, October 2 at 6 p.m.