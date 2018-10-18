City Council Audio from October 15
Thu, 10/18/2018 - 10:27am admin1
City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 15.
Follow the link for complete audio:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/176axmxg40yIJLcSLTUQgcePKNAaxwnyJ/view?usp=sharing
City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 15.
Follow the link for complete audio:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/176axmxg40yIJLcSLTUQgcePKNAaxwnyJ/view?usp=sharing
BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com