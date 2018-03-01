The first City Council meeting of the new year, held on Tuesday January 2 saw a pretty packed room. All Council members were present for the meeting.

During the public participation portion of the meeting Sarah Griffey stepped before the Council to ask who to turn in the community fund form to – and handed it to City Clerk Barbara O’Connor. Griffey also told the Council the plans are being made for the annual car show/fundraising event for the Community Cupboard in July. According to Griffey, they have secured a promise from the actor who played Eddie Munster to be in attendance for the car show.

Residents and members of the Concerned Citizens of DeKalb County came before the Council to speak to them about their concerns and problems with the wind turbines in DeKalb County. Dave Curtis, Johnny Walker, and Glen Dyer each took a turn informing the Council about the problems they and other citizens of DeKalb County have with the wind turbines. Walker urged the Council to take steps to require a mile and half set back for any turbines which attempt to be placed on or near the city limits of Cameron. All three encouraged the Council members to attend meetings of the Concerned Citizens of DeKalb County or the meetings of the group which meets in Clinton County to get more information on the turbines.

Stephanie Williams of North Central Missouri Business Facilitation (NCMBF) was on hand to give the Council their quarterly update. According to Williams from March of 2016 to the end of 2017 NCMBF has worked with 107 clients, 25% of them in Clinton County and 15% of them in DeKalb County. Williams reminded the Council everything NCMBF does is free and confidential to business owners who wish to utilize their services. NCMBF is developing a map of free public resources in the area for businesses to utilize and invited anyone on the Council or in the public to contact them with any resources they may be aware of, saying although free the resources are not always easy to find.

Jamey McVicker came before the Council to offer an update on the Crossroads Crush Festival. McVicker said there are always some variables which cannot be accounted for when planning such a festival – including weather and other events. Homecoming was the same weekend as the festival in 2017 and the weather was cold and the wind was terrible during the first part of the festival. Even with the weather conditions, McVicker says they believe the numbers were up slightly for attendance this year compared to years past. One of the biggest positive aspects of the festival was every child got to paint a soccer size pumpkin and take it home. The CHS Class of 2008 has already been asking when the festival will be in 2018 because they want to have their class reunion at the same time. McVicker said all in all the festival seemed to be a success thanks entirely to the many volunteers who went into not only the execution of the event, but also in the planning. McVicker presented Mayor Darlene Breckenridge with a check for $1000 asking that the City use the money in some way on the downtown area.

Mark Gaugh began the City Manager report by informing the council that CAP St. Joe has closed on the old hospital building and their plans to turn it into a day care facility are progressing. Gaugh said there has been some requests to have another presentation by the University of Missouri Extension on the Community Swap Program conducted by them and he has been checking in with the extension to try to schedule one. The annual city audit has been completed and that presentation will happen soon. The business park steering committee met and after having routine surveys done, have come up with good news – there is nothing unusual about the business park site, there are a few wildlife concerns to keep an eye on should development happen on the edges of the property which are wooded, but nothing of immediate concern.

Terry Rumrey of Rumrey and Associates was on hand to give the EDOC report. According to Rumrey, things slow down in the way of economic development from Thanksgiving to about March. Companies who have not decided to do anything yet will spend much of January and February working on planning their next steps according to Rumrey.

There was no news on many of the projects Rumrey has presented to the Council in the past. There was some information shared by Rumrey on a project simply called project auto. The company is looking for a spec building, but if they do not find one to suit their needs, because of the location of Cameron in conjunction with the KC Market they may be interested in building in Cameron. But the company is looking for a spec building first.

The CID group on 36 Highway met again and is going through many of the legal aspects of what needs to be done, but that project is also progressing.

The Council then took up old business having second readings two bills affecting changes to ordinances for fences, both were passed unanimously.

Two ordinances to change zoning of property owned by Robert Earley to change the zoning from agricultural to residential had their second and final readings – both passed with a vote of four in favor, one abstention – with Councilman Dennis Clark abstaining from the vote.

New business by the Council included a full reading on a bill to accept a utility easement from Cameron Regional Medical Center (CRMC) for the extension of power lines to the business park. The power lines will extend along Griffin Road and will pass along the edge of CRMC. Gaugh informed the Council temporary lines will need to be constructed to get power to the tenant at the business park until permanent lines can be constructed when the weather permits. There are three tenants in the Woodridge Subdivision who have asked to be informed when construction begins on the lines and once the city knows, they will inform them. The bill was passed unanimously.

There was a resolution before the Council to reclassify the dispatch supervisor position and Councilman L. Corey Sloan proposed a motion the resolution be tabled until it could be sent back to the public safety committee. The motion to table the resolution was passed unanimously.

Drew Bontrager, Director of Public Works and representatives of Vireo were on hand to present the Parks Master Plan to the Council. For a full report on the Parks Master Plan – pick up a copy of next week’s Citizen Observer.

The Council meeting ended with each Council member wishing everyone a happy new year. Councilman Feighert also asked that going forward all councilmembers are made aware of executive session meetings, saying he was not informed of a meeting held in December.

Councilman Sloan mentioned the Council received a nice note about the work being done by the street department and offered kudos to the staff.

The next City Council meeting will be held Tuesday December 16 at 6 p.m.