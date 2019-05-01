CHS Symphonic Bands Earn Accolades
The Cameron High School Symphonic Band earned accolades and a unanimous ‘Exemplary’ (‘I’) rating at MSHSAA State Large Group Music Festival at Platte County High School’s Wilson Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 2. Comments from adjudicators included “very musical performance”, “wonderful fundamentals”, and “well-prepared; good attention to details!”. One of the adjudicators was CHS Dragon Band alum Chuck Moore (1987), who is currently the Director of Bands at Sullivan High School in the St. Louis area. Mr. Moore commented, “You made an alum proud! Yeah!” CHS Band Directors are Ann Goodwin Clark and Blake Duren.
Congratulations to the following CHS Dragon Band students who earned ‘Exemplary’ (‘I’) ‘Outstanding’ (‘II’) ratings at MSHSAA District Music Festival this past Saturday. Thirty-three students participated by preparing a solo or small ensemble. Twenty-three of them earned the right to move on to State festival.
Earning ‘Exemplary’ I ratings and moving on to State Music Festival in Columbia on April 26:
Carson Steele (sr.) - flute solo
Savannah Robinson (sr.) - flute solo
Hailee Williams (fr.)- flute solo
Michelle Short (jr.) - oboe solo
Haylee Estenbaum (fr.) - oboe solo
Emma Funk (fr.) - bassoon solo
Khayla Hollingsworth (sr.) - clarinet solo
Bailey Caldwell (sr.) - clarinet solo
Lauren Peck (sr.) - trumpet solo
Erica Stufflebean (soph.) - trumpet solo
Kaitlynne Towell (jr.) - euphonium solo
Madison Abbett (fr.) - tuba solo
Emma Quigley (jr.) - mallet solo
Clarinet Sextet - Khayla Hollingsworth (sr.), Mallery Davis (fr.), Keisha Dave (fr.), Kylie Smith (soph), Sadie Pelton (jr.), Bailey Caldwell (sr.)
Saxophone Quartet - Zach Christian (soph), Jesse Flores (jr.), Michael Rader (fr.), Kailey Caldwell (soph)
Brass Quintet - Lauren Peck (sr.), Erica Stufflebean (soph), Natali Huff (fr.), Annika Dickkut (soph), Madison Abbett (fr.)
Earning ‘Outstanding’ II ratings:
Carly Carman (soph) - flute solo
Mallery Davis (fr.) - clarinet solo
Noah Jaggars (fr.) - alto sax solo
Natali Huff (fr.) - horn solo
Annika Dickkut (soph) - trombone solo
Payton Dickkut (soph) - trombone solo
Lizzy Stamper (jr.) - tuba solo
David Beasley (jr.) - snare drum solo
Flute Trio - Carson Steele (sr.), Hailee Williams (fr.), Savannah Robinson (sr.)
Woodwind Quintet - Hailee Williams (fr.), Haylee Estenbaum (fr.), Mallery Davis (fr.), Natali Huff (fr.), Emma Funk (fr.)
Brass Quintet - Griffin Slates (jr.), Sarah Ellis (sr.), Spencer Ice (jr.), Payton Dickkut (soph), Lizzy Stamper (sr.)