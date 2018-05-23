CHS Graduation 2018

On Sunday, May 20, the ominous looking clouds and an unpredictable weather forecast took Commencement ceremonies inside the gym of Cameron High School for the graduating class of 2018. Tickets had been previously issued to students to give to those they wished to attend, due to limited space available in the gym.

Principal Brett Jones welcomed all the assembled and spoke directly to the Class of 2018 as he talked about four years ago, not only did the Senior Class journey at CHS begin, but so did his own administrative journey there.

“You survived high school and more impressive, I survived it too,” Jones said to echoes of laughter.

Jones went on to tell the students how proud the entire staff of CHS is of their accomplishments and wishing them the best for their future.

Jones then introduced the three speakers for the commencement ceremonies. Students wishing to speak at graduation submit their speeches to the CHS staff and then are chosen to speak. As of last year, CHS no longer recognizes Valedictorian and Salutatorian, but rather has gone to the Latin honors designations of Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude.

The seniors speaking at commencement this year included: Brittany Seitz, Angelina Pratt, and Zoe Jones.

Seitz spoke to her classmates about the celebrations of the acheivements they have accomplished so far and said in each day after today they have the opportunity to be kind, generous and better than the day before, and shape the world for the classes who will graduate after them.

Seitz shared a quote by Mother Teresa, ““Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”

Seitz said there may be those who were thinking she doesn’t know what she is talking about, but she said she does know not a single one of us is perfect, but expressed that it shouldn’t stop them from striving to be better.

Seitz ended her speech with a quote from Jim Carrey to inspire her fellow graduates, “Life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them."

Angelina Pratt was the next to speak to her fellow graduates. Pratt began by speaking to what a scary world we live in, where homelessness, starvation, and despair is in front of us every day.

“Our world seems to be enveloped in an ever growing darkness. Darkness htat at times seems so heavy, we wonder if it can ever be diminished,” Pratt said.

Pratt went on to relate a story from when she was younger of going on a tour in a cave and to demonstrate the darkness in the cave, the tour guide asked them all to shut off their lights. Pratt said had it not been for others on the tour, she would have felt alone.

Pratt related that to our daily lives, telling her classmates and those assembled that if we do not allow the light into our lives, we may feel lost and alone. She encouraged everyone to choose the light, expressing that sometimes they may find the choice difficult and sometimes you may not be able to do it on your own, needing to borrow the light of another until you can hold your own. And sometimes, when your flame is burning bright, you may need to share it with others, as it may be their last hope.

“I’m not saying it will be easy, life is sometimes hard, but choosing the light will always be the right choice,” Pratt said.

Zoe Jones was the final student speaker at the commencement ceremony.

“Well class, we did it,” Jones began.

Jones went on to recount stories from the many years she has shared in Cameron Schools with her fellow classmates, some most of the class may recall and some personal stories as well, eliciting smiles and laughter from students and attendees alike.

Jones said one thing she learned being part of the Class of 2018 is that she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to. According to Jones, the class came together in times of sadness and triumph and it didn’t matter what clique, who you were dating, or what activities they were in, the class came together as one.

“I’ll miss everything,” Jones said.

Jones took a moment to recognize and thank the staff of CHS for all their years of help and guidance.

“This is a class that has had some troubles, but also a class that has achieved great things and I am proud to say I am a part of the Class of 2018,” Jones concluded.

Commencement continued with the recognition of those students graduating with honors and presentation of diplomas.

For a complete list of Scholarships and Honors presented to the Graduating Class of 2018 please see pages 16-17.

Congratulations Cameron High School Class of 2018 and good luck in your future endeavors.

Photo by Scholastic