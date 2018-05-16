Celebrating the FFA year

On Wednesday evening May 2, members, families and supporters of the Cameron FFA filled the gym for a dinner and banquet to celebrate the numerous accomplishments of the FFA year.

The banquet began with former FFA members coming forward to being recognized and acknowledged to show the influence and impact FFA has had on so many lives.

The current officers of the FFA went on to thank the Ag Supporters, the Cameron School Board members and others who have supported the FFA Chapter throughout the year.

Some of the awards and individuals recognized at the banquet included:

Chapter Leadership Medals for 2018:

Srs.: Jacob Butler, Kylie Koechner, Charlcey Marks, Emily Peterson, & Emily Ramsey

Jrs.: Jared Groebe, Tanner Hermanson, Kylynn Mallen, Garrett Ramsey, Abigail Robinson, & Natalie Schaeffer

Soph.: Tylee Copple, Koleby McClintick, Mattison Ramsey, & Thane Sloan

Fresh.: Jenna Clough, Gracia Edwards, Karlie Koechner, Ashley Mitchell, & Madisyn Riley

Chapter Scholarship Medals for 2018:

Elizabeth Garton, Porter Jameson, Cassy Lewey, Rebecca Lewey, Krina Patel, Bailey Caldwell, Chloe Caselman, Tanner Hermanson, Kylynn Mallen, Abigail Robinson, Natalie Schaeffer, Tylee Copple, Hannah Cline, Ashley Mitchell, & Madisyn Riley

Scholarship’s for 2018 $10,500

Ocker SAE Freshman Scholarship ($100): Jenna Clough

Cameron Ag Supporter Sr. Scholarship ($2,000): ($500) Jacob Butler, Kylie Koechner, & Emily Ramsey. ($300) Charlcey Marks. ($200) Elizabeth Garton

Bacon Family Memorial Scholarship ($500): Kylie Koechner

Cameron Newspaper Sr. Scholarship ($250): Kylie Koechner

Cameron Young Farmer Scholarship ($3,400): ($500) Jacob Butler, Kylie Koechner, Charlcey Marks, Emily Peterson, & Emily Ramsey. ($200) Elizabeth Garton & Bianca Lopez

Trueblood Oil Scholarship ($300): Jacob Butler

King Barber Sr. Scholarship ($250): Kylie Koechner & Emily Peterson

Mattson Family Scholarship ($300): Hannah Cline

Quality Landscape Scholarship ($200): Kylie Koechner

Giese Brothers Scholarship ($1,000): Charlcey Marks

Wyckoff Family Scholarship ($500): Jacob Butler

Bob Ramsey Memorial Scholarship ($500): Kylie Koechner

Crossroads Classic Proficiency Scholarships ($1,000): Jacob Butler, Jacob Drager, Jared Groebe, Tanner Hermanson, Kylie Koechner, Kylynn Mallen, Charlcey Marks, Thomas Ramsey, Abigale Robinson, & Natalie Schaffer

Ag Supporters SAE Scholarships ($4,350):

$350 (7) ($2,450): Seth Dunscombe, Julie Yantis, Carly Carman, Karlie Koechner, Hannah Cline, Ashley Mitchell, Laine Grenier

$300 (1) ($300): Tanner Hermanson

$250 (6) ($750): Jared Groebe, Garrett Ramsey, Gracia Edwards, Tylee Copple, Abigail Robinson, & Kylynn Mallen,

$100 (4) ($400): Patrick Greer, Jenna Clough, Mattison Ramsey, & Brenna Bontrager

$75 (2) ($150): Taylee Rose & Madisyn Riley,

$50 (6) ($300): Brock Krebs, Joseph Tullos, Emily Akey, Trevor Lee, Garett Byrom, Naomie Polley

STAR’s

Star Greenhand: Gracia Edwards, Karlie Koechner, & Madisyn Riley

Star Chapter Placement: Thane Sloan

Star Chapter Agri-business: Koleby McClintick

Star Chapter Agri-Science: Mattison Ramsey

Star Chapter Farmer: Tylee Copple

Outstanding Junior Male & Female: Jared Groebe, Kylynn Mallen, & Abigail Robinson

Outstanding Senior Male & Female: Jacob Butler & Kylie Koechner

At the end of the banquet the new FFA officers for the upcoming year were installed and include: