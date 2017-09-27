Cat Building Status

We have heard that there are many questions from some Cameron residents, regarding the cat building which is located on the City’s Animal Shelter site. For background, the previous operator of the cat building entered into a lease with the City that granted the previous operator the ability to locate the cat building on the Animal Shelter site. Due to the Animal Shelter site being public property, any person wishing to locate structures must enter into a lease with the City. The lease with the previous operator was for a one-year term that expired on January 4, 2017. When City staff discovered that the cat building was being used without an executed lease, staff presented the operator with a new lease to sign. The new lease was the same as the original lease. Unfortunately, the operators and the City could not reach an agreement regarding the lease, making relocation of the cat building necessary. This was recommended by staff and approved by the City Council with a unanimous 5-0 vote.

This relocation does NOT affect the City’s operation of its animal shelter for dogs, cats, feral cats and other animals. No City services for animals have changed, because of the relocation of the cat building. The City does NOT use a gas chamber to euthanize animals. This process is done through a licensed veterinarian only as needed for feral cats or when the vet deems it necessary. For those needing to know where the cat building will be located, you will need to contact the operator(s) of the building. The City does not have that information.