Cameron YMCA April Fool’s 5K
The Cameron Regional YMCA held it’s annual April Fool’s 5K run on Saturday, April 14. Natalie Garr won the overall women’s division with a total time of 23:09 and Darrel Williams won the overall men’s division with a time of 21:41.
The female winners are as follows:
10 – 14: Natalie Garr, 23:09; Kristi Morris, 30:26.
20 – 24: Allison Smith, 38:35.
25 – 29: Ashley Silvey, 30:41.
30 – 34: Erin Adamek, 36:07; Kortnie Gibson, 40:32; Jami Williams, 43:59.
35 – 39: Jennifer Williams, 25:34; Tiffany Brinton, 28:45; Stacy Proctor, 28:56; Desire Wahlgren, 29:42; Ruth Sears, 30:36; Felicia Limb, 34:31.
40 – 44: Sheena Kountz, 35:54.
45 – 49: Linda Morris, 39:38.
50 – 54: Kris Smith, 39:22
55 – 59: Mickie Cummings, 43:59
65 – 69: Elaine Davis, 36:18; Cheryl Soehren, 48:50.
70 & up: Sandra Leamer, 36:47.
The male winners are as follows:
9 & under: Maddox Kountz, 35:24.
10 – 14: Zander Kountz, 22:48; Peyton Garr, 25:58; Devon Bell, 23:18; Clint Gray, 27:51; Will Gibson, 40:32.
25 – 29: Scott Walser, 24:14; Tanner Smith, 30:30.
30 – 34: Matt Neeley, 29:24.
40 – 44: Darrel Williams, 21:31; Bill Kountz, 26:34; Jerry Gallion, 29:26.
50 – 54: Mike Smith, 30:04.